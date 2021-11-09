THE LATEST REVELATION TO -S



Words of Christ following evening mass

November 7, 2021

“What is truth, and where can it be found?” man asks.

Tonight truth you have received in this bread,

For what I give to you,

I give of Myself,

And in Me is truth,

And, therefore, truth you have been given.

Men strive to find truth in detailed discourses,

And in lives of saints,

And there they find a crumb, a whiff, a touch of truth.

But oh do you wish to know truth in all its fullness?

Here on this altar you shall find it.

For what do you think you have been fed tonight?

You have been fed My body.

And to partake of Me is to partake of truth.

Oh the world is in the midst of a drought,

And famine has gripped the land,

For lies have covered the earth,

And men perish for want of truth.

But oh I have invited you to this supper,

And what has been served tonight is truth,

For this is My body,

And I am truth.

Therefore, tonight your hunger for truth has been quenched.

For it has been served in its fullness upon this altar.”

