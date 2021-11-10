DO STATES HAVE THE OPTION OF SECEDING FROM A TYRANNICAL Biden Regime IN WASHINGTON?

SEARCH

November 10, 2021

Yesterday, the Natural News website said the “Biden regime shutting off fuel, energy supplies… [is a] act… of war against We the People“:

Jason Hayes, the director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, blasted the Biden administration for its energy policies, telling Fox News that their work on Line 5 is “just one more example of being divorced from reality.”

Hayes presented a dire picture of what shutting Line 5 could mean if people are unable to get natural gas or the electricity it provides as the nation heads into winter.

“I hope it doesn’t end like this, but where I see it going is unfortunately the same thing that happened in February in Texas: People freezing in their homes,” he said.

Pipeline is “essential to the lifeblood of the Midwest”

The deliberate shutting down of this pipeline is an act of war against We the People, as the Biden regime transforms America’s heartland into an active theater of war which will soon face widespread food scarcity, energy scarcity and inevitable civil unrest.

As the UK Daily Mail explains:

The Biden Administration is considering shutting down a Michigan oil pipeline despite warnings from Republican lawmakers who believe the move would result in fuel price shocks throughout the Midwest.

The administration is exploring the possibility of terminating the Line 5 pipeline — which links Superior, Wisconsin, with Sarnia, Ontario — and gathering data to determine if shutting down the line will cause a surge in fuel pricing, according to published reports.

In a letter dated Thursday, 13 Congress members — led by Ohio Rep. Bob Latta — urged the president to keep the oil line in operation, saying: ‘Line 5 is essential to the lifeblood of the Midwest.’ [https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-09-biden-regime-shutting-off-fuel-energy-supplies-as-part-of-wartime-embargo-against-we-the-people-famine-collapse.html]

Moreover, the website stated that seceding from a tyrannical Biden regime is an “option” as “Sen. Cruz isn’t calling for secession at this point, but he’s clarifying that it may be the last remaining option if Democrats continue to wage actual warfare against America in their quest to destroy this nation”:

With alarm bells going off over Biden’s deliberate destruction of America’s economy, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is now voicing what millions of Americans are already thinking: At some point, the remaining “free states” have to cut ties with Washington D.C. and form their own new nation, just to survive the planned civilization suicide being pursued by the demon-possessed Democrats.

In a recent speech at Texas A&M University, Sen. Cruz stated:

If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country… if they pack the Supreme Court, if they make DC a state, if they federalize elections, if they massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless…

We’re not there yet, and if there comes a point where it’s hopeless, then I think we take NASA, we take the military, we take the oil.

Importantly, Sen. Cruz isn’t calling for secession at this point, but he’s clarifying that it may be the last remaining option if Democrats continue to wage actual warfare against America in their quest to destroy this nation.[https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-11-09-biden-regime-shutting-off-fuel-energy-supplies-as-part-of-wartime-embargo-against-we-the-people-famine-collapse.html]

Is the Biden federal government a lawless regime?

The non veni pacem website makes a good case that it is:

What does a dictatorship look like, and how does it differ from this?

A tyrant cares not about the Judiciary; he is above the courts. A tyrant cares not about the Legislative Branch; he makes his own laws.

If this isn’t tyrannical, what does tyranny look like?Imagine if Trump had done this. [https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/11/09/what-does-a-dictatorship-look-like-and-how-does-it-differ-from-this/]

Did Thomas Jefferson agree with Sen. Cruz on the secession “option” in the case of a tyrannical federal government like the Biden regime?

Walter E. Williams who is a John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics, George Mason University, apparently quoting “The Papers of Thomas Jefferson” wrote:

“Thomas Jefferson said, Whensoever the General Government assumes undelegated powers, its acts are unauthoritative, void, and of no force.” [https://www.amazon.com/Nullification-Resist-Federal-Tyranny-Century/dp/1596981490 and https://jeffersonpapers.princeton.edu/selected-documents/jefferson%E2%80%99s-draft%5D

Historian Tom Woods explains in his book “Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century” that secession is a lawful “constitutional tool the Founders envisioned”:

Unconstitutional laws are pouring out of Washington…but we can stop them.

Just ask Thomas Jefferson. There is a “rightful remedy” to federal power grabs–it’s called Nullification.

In Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century, historian and New York Times bestselling author Thomas E. Woods, Jr. explains not only why nullification is the constitutional tool the Founders envisioned, but how it works–and has already been employed in cases ranging from upholding the First Amendment to knocking down slave laws before the Civil War. In Nullification, Woods shows:

* How the states were meant to be checks against federal tyranny–and how a growing roster of governors and state attorneys general are recognizing they need to become that again

* Why the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution reinforces the rights of states to nullify unconstitutional laws

* Why it was left to the states to uphold the simple principle that an unconstitutional law is no law at all

* Why, without nullification, ordinary Americans will continue to suffer the oppression of unjust, unconstitutional laws

* PLUS thorough documentation of how the Founding Fathers believed nullification could be applied

Nullification is not just a book–it could become a movement to restore the proper constitutional limits of the federal government. Powerful, provocative, and timely, Nullification is sure to stir debate and become a constitutional handbook for all liberty-loving Americans.[https://www.amazon.com/Nullification-Resist-Federal-Tyranny-Century/dp/1596981490]

