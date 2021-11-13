HOW CAN YOU IGNORE THIS APPEAL BY NOAH PENNINATON?

|Bishop Gracida,
Up until this year, South Korea had some of the strongest Pro-Life laws in the world. That’s why I am able to be here and fight for others like me.
I was born with a rare genetic disorder known as Holt-Oram Syndrome, which causes limb differences. A crash course on Korean culture: Disabled children are considered extremely undesirable and shameful in Korea.
But because of South Korea’s abortion ban, I was placed for adoption. Given care and love by a Christian foster-mother and brought to Texas by a Christian family, I couldn’t have asked for more.
I was protected in my place of birth, but the innocent in America are sent to the slaughter for profit. The United States is supposed to be the beacon of freedom and liberty for all.
Thanks to folks like you, Texas is leading the way to make that happen once more.
The passage of the Texas Heartbeat Act is an enormous step in the right direction. But we have a long way to go. Will you continue to fight with us?
Proverbs teaches us: “When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.” The abortion industry is terrified, and that is leading the industry to commit more evil.
Every aspect of the Pro-Life Movement is under attack right now. We must be on guard and moving forward.
Will you consider a gift of $40, $80, $150, or more and help protect the most vulnerable?
Thank you for fighting with us.
For the least of these,
-
