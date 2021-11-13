SKILLFUL PSYCHOLOGICAL MANIPULATION IN THE BRAVE NEW WORLD

SEARCH

Francis, “The Mass Experimentation” Covid Brave New World, “Skillful Psychologi­cal Manipulation” & the Vaxx Side Effects

November 13, 2021

Priests who do not comply with the provisions of the Ordinary will be

deprived of their priestly faculties and means of subsistence. Consequently,

many churches will be closed, with very serious damage to the salus animarum,

due to the lack of clerics who can replace those who will not be injected with

the experimental gene serum. From what is known, there are not a few pastors

of souls who will oppose, as is in their full right as American citizens and

Catholics, a clear refusal to sacrilegious and illegitimate provisions, which are

void and which expose those concerned to the concrete immediate dangerous

serious side effects, including the risk of death. Without mentioning the moral

implications of accepting the inoculation of a drug for the production of

which fetal cell lines from abortions are used.



The subservience of the [Francis] Bergoglian Hierarchy to the pandemic farce and the

imposition of the so-called vaccination has transformed the Ministers of God

into pandemic gurus, the Bishops into salesmen of experimental serum and

the entire ecclesial body into the victim of mass experimentation. This

constitutes an unprecedented betrayal of the divine mission of the Church of

Christ, of the power of pastors and of the mandate of priests, in a process of

replacing the revealed religion with a pseudoscientific cult that borders on

idolatry. – Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

former Apostolic Nuncio in the United States [https://www.canceledpriests.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/FILE_516442.pdf]

Experimentation on condemned men is assumed to have been a common practice in ancient Alexandria, but disappeared in Rome and during the Middle Ages. Sporadic cases were documented in the Renaissance and afterward, involving experiments both before and immediately after execution. The advent of the guillotine raised the question of possible persistence of consciousness after execution and that spurred much electrophysiological study of freshly decapitated heads and bodies. In 19th-century Europe, interest focused on cardiac function immediately after beheading. In the early 20th century, many condemned men in the Philippines were used by American physicians for their research on plague and beriberi.

Briefly discussed is the relevance of the practice of human sacrifice in Homeric Greece and Mayan Yucatan, as well as experiments on black slaves in America. The Nazi medical crimes of World War II encompass a totally different morality, and are not really comparable to the matter at hand. They have, however, so stirred emotions as to discredit the general concept of experimentation associated with capital punishment. Even within the framework of our system of jurisprudence, the altruistic desires of many now languishing on death row are being ignored. – Journal of the National Medical Association [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2561859/]

The “[f]lu has disappeared” thanks to the COVID and apparently also due to “fatal flaws” in statistical methods “relied on by scientists, economists, governments, and regulatory agencies everywhere”:

Here is the WHO’s global flu tracker. Flu has disappeared. It’s a miracle!

– Renowned statistician and humorist Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/10/renowned-statistician-here-is-whos.html]

“The cognitive [the power of the mind to associate] becomes habituated. So every time they see that [COVID “Be safe” soundbite or image on the media] they have an automatic emotional response. This is called conditioning… This is exactly what is going on in television. They are literally brainwashing people.” (19:34-21:08, Watch “What is Fear and Confusion ~ Fr. Chad Ripperger” on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ep6cBEWaoDk)

It appears that “the mass experimentation” Covid Brave New World brainwashing-like worldwide Covid propaganda is similar to what was written by Aldous Huxley in Brave New World Revisited in chapter VIIBrainwashing :

The effectiveness of political and religious propa­ganda depends upon the methods employed, not upon the doctrines taught. These doctrines may be true or false, wholesome or pernicious — it makes little or no difference. If the indoctrination is given in the right way at the proper stage of nervous exhaustion, it will work. Under favorable conditions, practically every­body can be converted to practically anything…

… Similar but rather less drastic methods were used during the Korean War on military prisoners. In their Chinese camps the young Western captives were systematically subjected to stress. Thus, for the most trivial breaches of the rules, offenders would be sum­moned to the commandant’s office, there to be ques­tioned, browbeaten and publicly humiliated. And the process would be repeated, again and again, at any hour of the day or night. This continuous harassment produced in its victims a sense of bewilderment and chronic anxiety. To intensify their sense of guilt, pris­oners were made to write and rewrite, in ever more intimate detail, long autobiographical accounts of their shortcomings. And after having confessed their own sins, they were required to confess the sins of their companions. The aim was to create within the camp a nightmarish society, in which everybody was spying on, and informing against, everyone else. To these mental stresses were added the physical stresses of malnutrition, discomfort and illness. The increased suggestibility thus induced was skillfully exploited by the Chinese, who poured into these abnormally recep­tive minds large doses of pro-Communist and anti-capi­talist literature. These Pavlovian techniques were re­markably successful. One out of every seven American prisoners was guilty, we are officially told, of grave collaboration with the Chinese authorities, one out of three of technical collaboration.

It must not be supposed that this kind of treatment is reserved by the Communists exclusively for their enemies. The young field workers, whose business it was, during the first years of the new regime, to act as Communist missionaries and organizers in China’s in­numerable towns and villages were made to take a course of indoctrination far more intense than that to which any prisoner of war was ever subjected. In his China under Communism R. L. Walker describes the methods by which the party leaders are able to fabri­cate out of ordinary men and women the thousands of selfless fanatics required for spreading the Communist gospel and for enforcing Communist policies…

… Brainwashing, as it is now practiced, is a hybrid technique, depending for its effectiveness partly on the systematic use of violence, partly on skillful psychologi­cal manipulation. It represents the tradition of 1984 on its way to becoming the tradition of Brave New World. [https://www.huxley.net/bnw-revisited/#brainwashing]

Might Francis’s Vatican be involved in this “skillful psychologi­cal manipulation” as the following quote suggests?

“We need a total, I might say ‘brain washing.'”



in 2017, then Governor Jerry Brown made the above quote on climate change inside the Vatican.



He was invited by Francis’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences. (The Sacramento Bee, November 4, 2017, “World needs ‘brain washing’ on climate change, Jerry Brown says at Vatican”)



Are Pope Francis and his inner circle at the Vatican applying a type of cognitive re-definition management manipulation called brainwashing and sometimes in popular culture called gaslighting?



Brainwashing and thought reform are other labels for this type of management manipulation.

Richard J. Ofshe, Ph.D., gives a overview of the cognitive re-definition manipulation:



“Coercive persuasion and thought reform are alternate names for programs of social influence capable of producing substantial behavior and attitude change through the use of coercive tactics, persuasion, and/or interpersonal and group-based influence manipulations (Schein 1961; Lifton 1961). Such programs have also been labeled ‘brainwashing’ (Hunter 1951).”[https://culteducation.com/group/798-abusive-controlling-relationships/3260-coercive-persuasion-and-attitude-changes.html]

The very respected management scholar Edgar H. Schein of MIT Sloan School of Management, who Ofshe considers very important in thought reform or brainwashing research, explains the pressuring procedure in Organizational Learning as Cognitive Re-definition: Coercive Persuasion Revisited:



“It may seem absurd to the reader to draw an analogy between the coercive persuasion in political prisons and a new leader announcing that he or she is going ‘to change the culture.’



“However, if the leader really means it, if the change will really affect fundamental assumptions and values, one can anticipate levels of anxiety and resistance quite comparable to those one would see in prisons. The coercive element is not as strong. More people will simply leave before they change their cognitive structures, but if they have a financial stake or a career investment in the organization, they face the same pressure to ‘convert’ that the prisoner did. … Consider, for example, what it means to impose a ‘culture of teamwork’ based on ‘openness and mutual trust’ in an individualistic society.”



This is a process the Covid hysteria manufacturing media elite, some corporate executives and gay ideology leftists, such as Francis appointee Fr. James Martin, with media marketing ability learned they could use to create massive peer pressure – some would call it a “mob mentality,” which changes the worldview of people with weak morals and weak faith. [More on brainwashing at this link: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2017/11/brainwashing-pope-francis-fr-weinandy.html]

Finally, are there side effects in “the mass experimentation” Covid Brave New World’s vaccine besides “skillful psychologi­cal manipulation”?

Dr. William Briggs, who is a consultant and adjunct Professor of Statistics at Cornell University with specialties in medicine and philosophy of science reported on the different vaccine side effects versus actually getting the Covid:

Covid: the disease itself. Nothing confers better future immunity than having had it. Some have already successfully sued to count prior acquired immunity. Press this. It is only Expert hubris of the rankest degree to insist a vaccine—as you’re about to see—is better than the virus. You can catch covid anywhere, and most of you probably already had it, even without knowing. If they insist on a mandate, have an antibody test and see. Some have already sued or pressed the case, and won. Few people recall that even CDC in prior guidance allowed prior infection to count for international travel, as proven by an antibody test. Valenva: an inactivated vax; i.e. a traditional one. Flu vax is usually inactivated, for example. Idea is to inactivate (disable to an extent) the live virus with formaldehyde or a substance called BPL. One work says BPL is better in some senses, because formaldehyde allows some live viruses to make it into the mix. This accounts for how some people get flu right after vaccination. Valenva, I believe, used a form of formaldehyde. In their last reported trial, the side effects were lower than AZ’s vax, and “No unsolicited treatment-related serious adverse events (SAE) [were] reported.” In any case, that it is a traditional inactivated vax puts this one high up on the list. Unlike the mRNA vaccines, which make your own body attack itself over a period of time that’s not well known. Here, there are two shots, but the only attack comes from what’s in syringe, and nothing else. Valneva is not yet “approved”. France has it. Novavax: a nanoparticle vaccine. A nanoparticle is a way to get the important bits of the vax to just the cells where it needs to go, and so provoke an immune response. Or so the idea is. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the widespread applicability of these. They may cause almost no side effects, or they could kill you. An important chapter on nanonparticle vaccines can be read. However, in their Phase III trials, side effects were trivial (well, it’s all relative). It seems—only seems—that if it doesn’t kill you first, there’s unlikely to be long-term side effects. Only part of the spike protein is glued to the nanoparticle, unlike the full thing in mRNAs. Again, the damage is caused only by what’s in the syringe. Your body won’t turn against itself. Nanos also improve over the pathogenicity sometimes caused by inactivated vaxs. I read the Novavax Lancet papers and didn’t see any red flags, and no p-value worship. Novavax is not yet “approved”, but it should be close. Its rivals curiously are helpful. It’s a USA product. Sinovac: an inactivated vaccine. Also called CoronaVac. They use formalin (same as above, I think) to inactivate. Yes, this is China. You will say, “We can’t trust Chinese numbers”, and you will get no argument from me. But we can also say, with just as much emphasis, “You can’t trust USA numbers.” My reason is subjective. The Chinese made the coroandoom, they also made Sinovac, and they’re very patriotic. Thus I don’t believe they’ll intentionally—now, anyway; before, yes—kill off their own people. My guess is escape of the gain-of-lethality bug we helped create surprised them. And now they want to recover. But you can feel free to guess elsewise. Papers in Lancetshow a standard side effect profile, one which is temporary, too. Actual practice is reportedly similar. It’s not all smiling pandas, though. It’s clear I favor any non-replicating vaccine, which limits side effects. You can’t get Sinovac in the States. But you can in Mexico. You might get away with it. Medigen: protein subunit vaccine. This takes pieces of the virus, part of the spike protein, and injects them. They cannot reproduce. Makers of these things in general boast they are “Suitable for people with compromised immune systems.” Good for people with allergies. This is Taiwan plus the USA, which produces the adjuvant of the vaccine, the same (they say) as for whooping cough and hepatitis B vaccines. Taiwan has published, even in the press, VAERS-like data. The USA has not. Side effects seem in line, but not perfect. This site has a table of deaths/serious side effects of various vaccines (current as of the 24th), and Medigen stacks up okay. Moderna and AZ are worst. Pfizer is best. But recall all these are short-term SEs. You can only get this vax in Taiwan, so lots of luck; and the USA, so far, doesn’t count it. BBIBP-CorV: another inactivated vax. This seems to be mostly a Chinese export product. It’s not clear how different chemically it is from Sinovac. In a Phase III trial (JAMA) side effects withing 7 days were about the same as the alum-placebo. Since this is inactivated, side effects are even more unlikely after a week. This paper looked at two vaxes, Sinopharm’s HB02 and the WIV04 (which is BBIBP-CorV; the names these guys come up with…). Both were about the same for side effects. No deaths, nothing seriously serious. Good news if you’re a haemodialysis patient: no interesting clinical sequalae. Can’t get either in the States, but both are in Mexico. Covaxin: an inactivated vax. Indian product. Reports are iffy on this one. Seems authorities might have shot some people up without their knowledge—hey, this is India. Their not-so-calming press release says no real side effects in Phase III trials. Earlier published results, in small studies, found no serious side effects. Remember, these are gun-to-your-head scenarios. I’d take this over any mRNA or adenovirus vax. Can only get in India. And our old friend Mexico. Others: any inactivated, protein subunit, or nanoparticle. There are some in Iran (no thanks), Cuba (again), Russia (eh), and even Kazakhstan. Gun-to-the-head in Russia, go for an inactivated. Canadian firm Medicago is working on a Phase III plant-based adjuvant vaccine. “Plant-based” sounds soothing, but you can get arsenic from some plants, too. Baylor has a Phase III adjuvanted protein subunit vaccine called Corbevax that I’d watch. There are many more, in various stages. Be careful, though. Even if you’re a guinea pig in a trial, thinking this could count for the immoral mandate, idiot bureaucrats might not count it, as has already happened in the UK with Valneva and Novavax trial participants. Remember: bureaucrats care only about process, not results.

WORST LIST (worst worst to better worst): Last update: 28 October 2021.

Janssen a.k.a. J&J: non-replicating viral vector. This takes a modified form of the bug and puts instructions into your cells to manufacture antigens. In other words, it’s as if you’ve been infected with something like the coronadoom. This is the first of many vaccines that turns your body against itself, by making you be the bad guy. None of these are vaccines, either; they have been rightly called gene therapy. Maybe they didn’t go with that name because it sounds scary. It’s true Janssen has fewer deaths in Open VAERS than others, but this isn’t normalized by shot number. CDC says about 243M Pfizer doses, 155M Moderna, and 15M Janssen. Open VAERS deaths: 11569 Pfizer, 4236 Moderna, 1270 Janssen. Rates (all 10^-6): 17 Pfizer, 27 Moderna, 85 Janssen. So Pfizer is best here; Janssen by far the worst. J&J has been taken off the market in several locales for various side effects. Even the woke NYT admits clotting. It is only one shot, though. But you can get it in the USA. AstraZenca: adenovirus vaccine. It might help to learn that the biggest “successes” so far for adenovirus vaccines are HIV and ebola. This gives you a modified virus, not the doom itself but a monkeyed adenovirus, hoping to stimulate an immunoresponse that would match the response for coronadoom. It’s a purposeful infection, supposedly less dangerous than the doom itself, which you have to fight off. It’s said to be replication-deficient, meaning it’s difficult for the manmade virus to duplicate. But you know how it is. From the main source: “Very rare side effects have been reported after some individuals have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine, including blood clotting issues (TTS syndrome), thrombotic events, capillary leak syndrome, immune thrombocytopenia, and Guillain-Barre syndrome.” And, as we saw above, death. Here’s a comparison with Sinovac for side effects; not in AZ’s favor. We’ve already seen many countries stop AZ shots for side effects. Some restored the drug. Not sure if you can get it in the USA, but you can in Mexico. Moderna: mRNA-based vaccine. This vax is in a wrapper so that it only goes where directed; or that’s the idea. Reports are that it is found all over the body, once injected. Allergic reactions to the wrapper are common. It turns your cells into spike protein factories. It’s the spike protein that causes all the damage from the doom. Contrary to some reports, the mRNA does break down over time, and it doesn’t (they say) alter your DNA. Still, for a while, your body is doing nasty things to itself. I list them above Pfizer because the company is a little too hungry. In my mind they are tied with AZ. Maybe AZ is worse: I can’t trust any country that touts Andrew Ferguson. Side effects appear to concentrate in the young. Myocarditis is a real possibility, especially for those under 50 (here’s one teen dead right after). Sweden, Finland, and Denmark “limited” Moderna because of side effects. The real worry is long-term effects. See our friend on this. So You can get Moderna in the USA. Comirnaty, an mRNA vax. Pfizer wins for stupidest vax name. I put it best worst because it has been given the most, and it if were a true horror we would have known by now. That doesn’t make it good for those under, say, 65. But least worst. The wrapper of the mRNA causes severe allergic reactions in some. India once halted Pfizer. Pfizer is also a little too happy about all this. Who can trust them completely? You can get it nearly everywhere. Others? None so far. And we have to be careful. We’re noticing side effects in these adenovirus and mRNA vaccines because, in part, so many shots have been given. The sample size is large compared to the inactivateds. Yet it remains true these “ground breaking” vaccines turn your own body against itself. And, given the evidence we have, the chance for long-term side effects is real, though the extent is as yet unknown.

Again, neither of these lists say word one about efficacy. But I’ll give you one word: fourth boosters. Okay, that’s two words. Here’s more words: “Moderna says COVID booster, like flu vaccine, could be yearly.” Thus another conspiracy theory comes true. [https://wmbriggs.com/post/37927/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.