THERE IS SOMETHING ALARMING ABOUT THE STATISTICS

Ben M.@USMortalityUS seniors saw +69% increase in all-cause excess mortality over the last 13 weeks (vs 2020). That puts the excess deaths for the 3 months period at a record level of 101 thousand people. Despite about 98%+ of US seniors vaccinated. #Covid#Covid19#Corona#Coronavirus
Ben M.@USMortality·Replying to @USMortalityCount in natural immunity this group should be 100% protected. But it's not working… Or people are not actually dying from the virus…

Ben M.@USMortality·Sources & Calculations: https://mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine-tracker…https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1xAQOZO7oyu6TPtE6SufKAuSDaF_EFzp7WeL9GPx0Zi8/edit#gid=1827290816…