IT IS ALL ABOUT POWER! GETTING IT, USING IT, KEEPING IT!!!

SEARCH

Is Obama’s BLM about the “White Establishment,” Trans Power & Black Supremacist “Farrakhan & the Nation of Islam [who] do not like Latinos”?

November 14, 2021

It appears that Black Live Matter (BLM) and one of its top supporters, Barack Obama, may be as much about Trans power as about Black power as shown in this NBC News website post:

During President Barack Obama’s town hall, Reimagining Policing in the Wake of Continued Police Violence, on June 3, he mentioned Tony McDade, the Black transgender man…

… the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza,have helped shape and organize some of the most effective strategies and movements for the equality…… Transphobia and sexism are part of white supremacy, and so it all must go. Trans voices cannot be silenced in this moment.

This current civil rights movement has engulfed all 50 states and some 18 countries so far; the heartbreaking, death of George Floyd on May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police pushed an already fragile global society over the proverbial edge. It’s easy to understand why. [https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/when-black-lives-matter-black-trans-people-must-be-freed-ncna1228316]

Is BLM also about being one with the “white establishment”?

The Los Angeles Times seemed worried about the above question:

Black Lives Matter was once shunned by the white establishment. But now, it’s chic. And that’s a problem.

BLM banners fly from homes in Silver Lake. BLM posters are taped to the windows of Portland coffee shops. BLM hashtags fill users’ bios on Twitter and Tinder.

Institutions including Uber, Airbnb and the National Football League have embraced Black Lives Matter.[https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-09-04/black-lives-matter-white-people-portland-protests-nfl]

Are Black Lives Matter, Obama and their “white establishment” media allies promoting racism against Latinos, all non-blacks and even non-Muslim blacks?



The Black Lives Matter Karenism has reached a new level of insanity and may be targeting non-black minorities, non-Muslims as well as whites. A Latino man was recently fired for “cracking his knuckles” according to the Western Journal:



The sound of a person cracking his knuckles is almost universally annoying, but for Emmanuel Cafferty, the habit cost him his job.



Cafferty worked for San Diego Gas and Electric and was driving in his company truck near a Black Lives Matter protest in Poway, California, earlier this month, according to KNSD-TV.



He had his arm dangling from the truck window and was reportedly cracking his knuckles, unaware that a man who had been following him snapped a picture and shared it to social media in a since-deleted tweet, accusing Cafferty of making a “white power” gesture with his hand.



The organization’s website stresses caution in that interpretation, however, as the gesture is “entirely innocuous and harmless” in most contexts.



Ironically, Cafferty is of Mexican descent and described his family as being multi-racial, so throwing “white power” signs would be absurd if the matter unfolded as he said.

[https://www.westernjournal.com/latino-truck-driver-fired-white-power-symbol-simply-cracking-knuckles/]



Moreover, it appears that Sacramento King basketball white announcer Grant Napear was forced to resign for Twitting “All Lives Matters.”



Does this means that the phrase “Black Lives Matter” to the Black Lives Matter organization and to the leftist politically correct powers that be that only black lives matter and that Latino, Jewish, Asian, white, all non-black and all non-Islamic persons lives don’t matter?



If this is true then the leftist politically correct powers that be that promote Black Lives Matter appear to be pushing a type of Black Nazism that is apparently racist and anti-Semitic.



The Nazis ideological narrative was that since the German race suffered after World War I that only German lives mattered so they were justified in killing Jews, Slavs and other races. It appears that the Black Lives Matter (BLM) ideological narrative is because blacks suffered in the past that only black lives matter so riots are justified against other races.



According to the research of The Last Refuge, Black Lives Matters (BLM) is influenced by black supremacist Louis “Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam [who] do not like Latinos”:



“The internal racism within the “people of color” coalition was always the inherent problem for Barack Obama, Eric Holder and Tom Perez (Team BLM), because the Nation of Islam and New Black Panther Party absolutely dislike Latinos.”

“When Barack Obama attempted outreach to the Latino community he even changed the language. Gaining Latino support was the reason the DNC sent out guidance to use the phrase “people of color” instead of ‘black’ during media coverage.

Additionally, Obama’s attempted outreach to the Latino community was always through the illegal alien angle, the ‘dreamers’; but Obama never delivered on his fake promises and the PoC lingo could not help.”

“Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam do not like Latinos and/or Hispanics. The New Black Panthers do not like Latinos and/or Hispanics. These groups are always in constant conflict. The friendly political relationship between La Raza and the radical Democrats doesn’t compensate for this massive divide amid Blacks and Latinos.”

“In one way it is still a generational problem. Latinos lean heavily Christian; while the radical NoI and NBPP elements who agreed to align within the BLM movement are heavily influenced by Islam. This is why there are two internal black coalitions. BLM is influenced by Islam, while the AME coalition is Christian.”The BLM network is the center of activist operations and that means Islam is favored. [Keep your ‘people of color’, because the BLM prefers ‘black. [The previous remark in this brackets is from The Last Refuge post] ] Hence, Minneapolis is a good fit for BLM activation because Minneapolis leans Muslim thanks to the decades long influx of Somali refugees imported by Bush and Obama.” [https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/04/anger-games-night-9-blm-window-of-opportunity-starts-to-close/ ]

Jamaican-American Jason D. Hill, who is a professor of philosophy at DePaul University, wrote an article “My ‘Black Lives Matter’ Problem” for Commentary Magazine with the subheading “June 2018 Anti-Semitism ” in which he stated:

“The leaders of Black Lives Matter have written a profoundly anti-Israel (and anti-American) manifesto in which they accuse Israel of “genocide” and “apartheid.” The manifesto endorses the “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” (BDS) movement and takes the view that the United States justifies and advances the global war on terror via its alliances with Israel. This, according to Black Lives Matter, makes the U.S. complicit in a supposedly genocidal massacre of the Palestinian people… “

“… Israel is the only country I know of that grants citizenship and land rights to its avowed enemies. What’s more, Israel offered a Palestinian state to both Yassir Arafat and Mahmoud Abbas and was not only repeatedly turned down but repaid with the second intifada and the indiscriminate murder of Israeli citizens. Palestinian intransigence is forged in the conviction that no deal will be made so long as Jews—any Jews—occupy the land of Israel. In 2005, Israel unilaterally handed over its territory in Gaza to the terrorist government Hamas and was, and still is, rewarded by a daily showering of rockets into Israeli land.”

“With its accusations against Israeli Jews, Black Lives Matter suggests that in their support of Israel, such Jews are complicit in the unproven crimes of genocide and apartheid. We must remember that even amid the daily onslaughts of war and terror that Palestinians inflict on Jews, the Israelis, in a spirit of almost irrational altruism, take great pains to limit civilian casualties and to ensure that those caught in a war they did not personally initiate are spared as much harm as possible… “

“… There is another morally irresponsible claim made by the Black Lives Matter movement—a claim that should offend any self-respecting black American citizen. I refer to the movement’s demand that the United States provide free college education to blacks. On what grounds is this organization making such a demand? Why free college education for blacks but not for poor whites or for Latino, Asian, or Native-American college students? What special sociopolitical conditions exist for blacks that do not hold for other ethnic or racial groups such that blacks deserve to be exempt from paying college tuition?” [https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/jason-hill/black-lives-matter-problem/]

If the above is true then the leftist corporate powers and the media that promote Black Lives Matter appear to be pushing a type of Black Islamic Nazism that is apparently racist, anti-Semitic and even pro-slavery for non-Muslim blacks according to the Geller Report News:

Black slavery is rampant in these Muslim-dominated African countries, but no one is talking about it.



By: Dr. Charles Jacobs

Today, an estimated 529,000 to 869,000 black men, women and children are still slaves. They are bought, owned, sold, and traded by Arab and Muslim masters in five African countries. This statistic estimates those enslaved in Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Sudan. It excludes Nigeria, for which there are no tangible estimates.Western human rights organizations and the mainstream media are practically and painfully silent on this matter. It does not fit with their focus on Western white sin. Here is a brief survey of this quasi-taboo topic.[https://gellerreport.com/2020/06/black-slavery-exists-today-in-muslim-nations.html/]

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1 – A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1 What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it. SHARE

