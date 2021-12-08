IT IS NOT POSSIBLE THAT Jesus Christ WILL TOLERATE JORGE BERGOLIO’S IMPLICIT DENIAL OF HIS MOTHER’S IMMACULATE CONCEPTION

Mary is “Miss Grace” that is the Full of Grace who is the Immaculate Conception vs. Francis’s Implicit Denial of the Immaculate Conception & the Implicit “Pelagian” Heresy

For the Greek word in the Gospel is [full of grace] kecharitomene. It is a perfect passive participle of the verb charitoo. A perfect passive participle is very strong. In addition, charitoo belongs to a group of verbs ending in omicron omega. They have in common that they mean to put a person or thing into the state indicated

by the root. Thus leukos means white, so leukoo means to make white. Then charitoo should mean to put into charis. That word charis can mean either favor or grace. But if we translate by favor, we must keep firmly in mind that favor must not mean merely that God, as it were, sits there and smiles at someone, without giving anything. That would be Pelagian: salvation possible without grace. So for certain, God does give something, and that something is grace, are share in His own life. So charitoo means to put into grace. But then too, kecharitomene is used in place of the name “Mary”. This is like our English usage in which we say, for example, someone is Mr. Tennis. That means he is the ultimate in tennis. So then kecharitomene should mean “Miss Grace”, the ultimate in grace. Hence we could reason that fullness of grace implies an Immaculate Conception. – Theologian Fr. William Most

Does Francis implicitly deny Mary is the Immaculate Conception who is the highest ideal after Jesus Christ according to Father Maximilian Koble?

“There must be a battle for the highest ideal.”

(Father Maximilian Koble)

Who is that ideal? The Immaculate Conception. Why must there be such a battle? Because Footnote 351 of Amoris laetitia smears Our Blessed Mother with the taint of our own sin, as though sanctification cannot or need not take place. That is why the symbol of the alternate “queen,” the false deity which the heretics would like to foist upon us in place of the true Queen of Heaven and earth, is nothing but a bowl of dirt.

By blunting the ideal of Christian perfection, Francis implicitly denies the Immaculate Conception–as, indeed, he does explicitly in other ways as well. That is why just about the first thing he did after seizing the power of the papacy (I take Bishop Rene Gracida’s viewpoint too) was to savage the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, whose specific charism it is, to reflect the Immaculata and propagate devotion to her. Here is the very heart of the issue. (The Sacred Heart, so to speak.)

It is not enough to comment, however incisively, on the latest Francis outrage. We have to “Aim Higher,” making our goal the goal of the MI itself. [“Aim higher!: Spiritual and Marian reflections of St. Maximilian Kolbe,” Paperback – https://www.amazon.com/Aim-higher-Spiritual-reflections-Maximilian/dp/0913382590] Is the Virgin Mary’s identity tied to Immaculate Conception which is tied to her title “Full of Grace”? The Catholic.com website answered this question as follows: In Luke 1:28, the word that the angel uses is kecharitomene. So it’s not literally “full of grace,” but its root word is the Greek verb “to give grace” (charitoo). The word is the past perfect tense, meaning that the action of giving grace has already occurred. It was not something that was about to happen to her but something that has already been accomplished. The word was also used as a title. The angel did not say, “Hail Mary, you are kecharitomene” but rather, “Hail kecharitomene.” Therefore the word is not simply an action but an identity. [https://www.catholic.com/qa/full-of-grace-versus-highly-favored]

The great theologian Fr. William Most explained the biblical background of the Immaculate Conception saying “[full of grace] kecharitomene should mean “Miss Grace”, the ultimate in grace. Hence we could reason that fullness of grace implies an Immaculate Conception”: In teaching that Mary was conceived immaculate, the Catholic Church teaches that from the very moment of her conception, the Blessed Virgin Mary was free from all stain of original sin…

… There are two passages in Scripture which point us to this truth. We look first at Genesis 3.15, in which we see the parallel between Mary and Eve of which the early Church Fathers already spoke: “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed: he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel.” The Jews saw this passage as referring to the struggle between Christ and Satan, and so the Church see in “the woman” a prophetic foreshadowing of the Virgin Mary…This implies an Immaculate conception…

… We can also reason from the text of Lk 1:28, in which the angel calls her “full of grace”. If we can validate the translation–we can, and will do so, shortly–then in this verse we can see even more strongly the complete enmity with the serpent–for God’s grace is complete opposed to Satan’s reign. But if Mary was “full of grace,” it seems that she must have been conceived immaculate… … In Lk 1:28 the archangel hails her as, “full of grace”. Most versions today do not use that rendering, but greatly weaken it. Yet it is the correct translation as we can see from the Magisterium (Pius XII, Fulgens Corona, AAS 45, 579, and constant use of the Church) and also from philology.

Overflowing grace: Pius IX, in the document, Ineffabilis Deus, defining the Immaculate Conception in 1854 wrote: “He [God] attended her with such great love, more than all other creatures, that in he alone He took singular pleasure. Wherefore He so wonderfully filled her, more than all angelic spirits and all the Saints, with an abundance of all heavenly gifts taken from the treasury of the divinity, that she, always free from absolutely every stain of sin, and completely beautiful and perfect, presented such a fullness of innocence and holiness that none greater under God can be thought of, and no one but God

can comprehend it.”[https://northwestsvdpstl.org/sites/svdpstlnw/files/uploads/documents/marys_immaculate_conception.pdf] Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

