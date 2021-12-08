Tucker Uses His Bully Pulpit to Highlight Democrats Weaponizing January 6

By Andrea Widburg

American Thinker

December 7, 2021

One of the things I’ve liked about Tucker Carlson’s show over the past 11 months is his courageous willingness to challenge the Democrats’ dystopian narrative about January 6, and we have tried here to keep you apprised about the January 6 political prisoners. It’s also important to pay attention to the House’s January 6 commission, which is turning into an aggressive Star Chamber.

On his Monday show, Tucker Carlson used his opening monologue to attack the Democrats for their shameful and deeply unconstitutional weaponization of the January 6 commission.

House Democrats, working with the DOJ and its muscle in the FBI, are bringing the full power of the police state to bear against people who had absolutely nothing to do with events at the Capitol. Anyone who dared support a peaceful rally in D.C. (and something like 99% of the more than 100,000 people who attended were completely peaceful) is now a potential target of this “investigation.”

The mainstream media, naturally, recite the Democrat narrative, ignoring the peaceful rally, the increasingly exposed police brutality, and the entrapment by obvious government agents and leftist provocateurs outside the Capitol. However, what’s truly shameful is that, with very few exceptions, Republican politicians are saying and doing nothing to support the innocents who are being harassed, persecuted, and prosecuted.

We in America are and will remain free citizens only if we fight for our freedoms. Remember Martin Niemöller’s famous “First they came” poem:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

Too many Americans, including conservatives and Republicans, are looking at the people the Democrats are imprisoning, hunting down, and stripping of privacy and thinking, “I wasn’t in D.C.,” “I’m not a MAGA person,” “It’s better to stay quiet right now,” “We’ll take care of this in November 2022” — and, satisfied with those rationalizations, are doing nothing.

Here’s the truth, though:

(1) It doesn’t matter if you weren’t in D.C. because they’re going to come after you anyway;

(2) it doesn’t matter if you’re not openly MAGA because all Republicans and conservatives are fair game;

(3) it’s not better to stay quiet because, at times like this, the only way to fight is to speak up; and

(4) if you look at the quisling Republicans we currently have in Congress, you’re lying to yourself if you think another election will change anything.

In my district, we got rid of a Democrat and replaced him with a Republican — who supports Ilhan Omar and the transgender agenda. Your politicians will not fight for you. You must fight for you.

