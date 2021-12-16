SAINT NATHANIEL SPEAKS TO US

St. Nathaniel

December 10, 2021

“The world moves forward in approximations,

And near hits are considered as good as a bull’s eye,

And whether the glass is half full or half empty

Seems immaterial to anyone as long as there is something in the glass at all.

But into such a world Truth was born,

Arriving as fully man and fully God,

And stopping approximations in their tracks.

The world attempted to fit Him neatly

Into the framework of a world where “maybe” was as good as a promise,

And “almost” was as good as right on the mark,

But He sliced through their framework

With razor-sharp precision.

And then the glass was not half-full or half-empty; it was overflowing.

And there was no mention of a promise,

But, instead, there was a covenant between God and His people,

Sealed with the blood of the Lamb.

The world moves forward in approximations,

And considers near hits as good as a bull’s eye.

But not in Our Lord’s Church!

For what He has revealed is not a wisp or a hint of something solid;

It is a rock, and it cannot be moved.

So you holy men and women,

Speak not of blurred lines,

Of things that are true one day and false the next,

Of ambiguities and illusions.

For His truth is a sword that cuts through all that is laid out

With razor-sharp precision,

Leaving truth on one side and error on the other.

How then, apostles, shall you allow what you have been given to guard

To be sacrificed on the altar of ambiguity?

For what you have been given to guard

Is to be presented intact and without compromise when He calls your name.

And I have indeed given my life for it,

And now it has been handed to you.

Will you not hold it secure?”

-S