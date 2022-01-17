ARCHBISHOP VIGANO SPEAKS!!!

22

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, Titular Archbishop of Ulpiana, served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016. He previously served as Secretary-General of the Governorate of Vatican City State from 16 July 2009 to 3 September 2011.

His August 2018 bombshell on clerical sex abuse cover-up within the Church exposed corruption in the Church’s human element which extends even to the highest levels of the hierarchy.

His June 2020 Open Letter to Donald Trump was tweeted out by the president along with his gratitude and with a recommendation that everyone read it.

Archbishop Viganò’s frequent writings and interviews of the last few years refelect a true pastoral concern for the faithful throughout the world, and a strong commitment to the vows he made on his ordination day.

