A PATRIOT HAS A RIGHT (AND A LOT JUSTIFICATION) FOR BEING SUSPICIOUS ABOUT THE PROPRIETY(TO SAY NOTHING ABOUT THE LEGALITY) OF SOME OF THE BLACK LIVES MATTERS REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

|Dear Fellow Patriot,
In the summer of 2021, real estate records show that BLM Canada, which also goes by M4BJ, purchased a 10,000 square foot mansion for $6.3 million in cash, formerly known as the headquarters of The Community Party Canada for the past 30 years. The founder of M4BJ, Janaya Khan, also happens to be the wife of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors.
The building now is called “Wildseed: Centre for Art and Activism.” On the front page of their website, it reads, “make the revolution irresistible.” It describes itself as a ‘vessel that seeks to nurture Black radical creation in Canada’ and a ‘transfeminist, queer affirming space politically aligned with supporting Black liberation work across Canada.’
DonateThe transfer of money to the Canadian group has brought up further questions regarding transparency and accountability within BLM. In May 2021, Cullors resigned amid speculation that she used donations to fund her real estate purchases in Los Angeles and Georgia, amounting to over $3 million. Several more leaders have stepped down following her resignation, citing “struggles to improve internal processes.”
According to InfluencerWatch.org, BLM’s former fiscal-sponsor Thousand Currents dumped $66 million directly into BLM in October 2020. BLM said it closed out 2020 with $60 million in the bank and won’t say who’s been in charge of those funds since Cullors left.
Thousand Currents is a radical-left organization funded by globalist George Soros, that advocates for the defunding of the police. Before BLM was granted tax-exempt status in December 2020, Thousand Currents managed BLM’s donations. In the summer of 2020, it was discovered that federal fugitive and communist activist Susan Rosenberg was employed by Thousand Currents. Her involvement has since been removed from their website but archives show she held a Board of Directors position.
Neither BLM Canada nor Khan have responded to multiple media inquiries for comment.
