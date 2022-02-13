GO TO THE POLLS ARMED WITH THE TEXAS PRO-LIFE VOTER GUIDE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Posted on February 13, 2022 by abyssum

Friend,
 
Tomorrow is the first day of early voting in the GOP primaries, but don’t be fooled: Not every Republican on your ballot is Pro-Life!

How do you know who to trust? We can help! We personally grill every candidate who seeks our endorsement to make sure they won’t sell out your values.

Bring the Pro-Life Voter Guide with you to the polls. (State law allows you to bring a paper copy but you cannot use your phone.) You can feel confident that the people you vote for actually believe in protecting Life like you do! Download the Pro-Life Voter Guide!Click here to find out where to vote. If you can’t visit the polls during early voting, make a plan to vote on election day on Tuesday, March 1, between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Your vote now can help keep Texas leading the Pro-Life movement!

For Life,

Texas Right to LifeP.S. State law allows you to take a paper copy of the Pro-Life Voter Guide into the voting booth with you, but you cannot use your phonePlease print the Pro-Life Voter Guide and forward this email to your family, friends, and neighbors.  

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s