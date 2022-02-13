GO TO THE POLLS ARMED WITH THE TEXAS PRO-LIFE VOTER GUIDE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Tomorrow is the first day of early voting in the GOP primaries, but don’t be fooled: Not every Republican on your ballot is Pro-Life!



How do you know who to trust? We can help! We personally grill every candidate who seeks our endorsement to make sure they won’t sell out your values.



Bring the Pro-Life Voter Guide with you to the polls. (State law allows you to bring a paper copy but you cannot use your phone.) You can feel confident that the people you vote for actually believe in protecting Life like you do! Download the Pro-Life Voter Guide!Click here to find out where to vote. If you can’t visit the polls during early voting, make a plan to vote on election day on Tuesday, March 1, between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Your vote now can help keep Texas leading the Pro-Life movement!



Texas Right to Life

P.S. State law allows you to take a paper copy of the Pro-Life Voter Guide into the voting booth with you, but you cannot use your phone. Please print the Pro-Life Voter Guide and forward this email to your family, friends, and neighbors.