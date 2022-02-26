CANADA’S PREMIER Justin Trudeau MAY NOT REALLY BE THE BASTARD SON OF CUBAN DICTATOR Fidel Castro, BUT HE CERTAINLY ACTS AS THOUGH HE TRULY IS AND HAS CASTRO’S GENES

SEARCH

Hitler-like Reichstag Law Trudeau’s Stunning Subversion of Democracy: “El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele says that Canada’s president has ‘zero credibility on democracy’ after emergency law against freedom convoy”

February 20, 2022

The law that ′enabled′ Hitler′s …

dw.com

The Enabling Act (German: Ermächtigungsgesetz) of 1933, officially titled Gesetz zur Behebung der Not von Volk und Reich (“Law to Remedy the Distress of People and Reich“),[1] was a law that gave the German Cabinet—most importantly, the Chancellor—the powers to make and enforce laws without the involvement of the Reichstag or Weimar President Paul von Hindenburg. Critically, the Enabling Act allowed the Chancellor to bypass the system of checks and balances in the government and the laws created under it could explicitly violate individual rights prescribed in the Weimar Constitution.[2]

In January 1933 Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler convinced President Paul von Hindenburg to appoint him as chancellor, the head of the German government.[3] Four weeks into his chancellorship, the Reichstag building caught fire in the middle of the night.[4] Hitler blamed the incident on the communists and was convinced the arson was part of a larger effort to overthrow the German government. Using this justification, Hitler persuaded Hindenburg to enact the Reichstag Fire Decree. – Wikipedia [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enabling_Act_of_1933]

Brazil’s The Rio Times reported “El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele says that Canada’s president has ‘zero credibility on democracy’ after emergency law against freedom convoy”:

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – The president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele tweeted that the Canadian government has “zero credibility” when it comes to “teaching other countries lessons about democracy and freedom.”

His comments followed Canadian President Justin Trudeau’s invocation of the EmergencyPowers Act against the Freedom Convoy in Canada.

During a press conference Monday in Ottawa, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland explained some of the consequences of Justin Trudeau’s unprecedented use of the emergency law.[https://www.riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/modern-day-censorship/el-salvadors-president-says-that-canadas-president-has-zero-credibility-on-democracy-after-emergency-law-against-freedom-convoy/]

Lawyer Viva Frei stated on Twitter that “Trudeau didn’t even need to stage a Reichstag fire as a pretext to invoking the Emergencies Act”:

Viva Frei

@thevivafrei

Justin Trudeau didn’t even need to stage a Reichstag fire as a pretext to invoking the Emergencies Act. He just needed his state-funded media to tell Canadians there had been such an incident. Whoever controls the media, controls the mind. -Jim Morrison[https://twitter.com/thevivafrei/status/1493589356707254274]

Even Bloomberg admitted “The Canadian Civil Liberties Association said the situation has not reached the “high and clear standard” needed to justify such sweeping measures.” [https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-02-16/what-trudeau-can-and-can-t-do-with-emergency-powers-quicktake]

Canada’s Maclean news website asked “whether Trudeau has met the ‘stringent test’ laid out 34 years ago”:

So one way to understand the “stringent test” a young minister laid out 34 years ago for invoking special measures is: does the border impediment at Windsor and Coutts “seriously endanger” Canadians’ lives or “seriously threaten” Canada’s independence and survival? And again, the you-must-be-this-tall-to-ride test to apply is: was the current crisis worse than the crises of 2020, 2008 or 2001?

Parliament will get a chance to debate all of this in the next several days.[https://www.macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/the-emergencies-act-whats-seriously-endangered/]

But, “Parliament will [not] get a chance to debate all of this in the next several days.”

Is history repeating itself. The day of “Trudeau’s suspension of Parliament amid ethics controversy” is also the day in 1943, when anti-Nazi White Rose protesters Hans and Sophie Scholl and their friend and collaborator Christoph Probst were arrested by the Gestapo:

TRUDEAU SUSPENDS PARLIAMENT

Remember that lawyer Viva Frei stated that “Trudeau didn’t even need to stage a Reichstag fire as a pretext to invoking the Emergencies Act” which appears to be a Hitler-like Reichstag Law: “Reichstag Fire Decree.” The Reichstag Fire incident was used as a pretext for the German people to lose their civil liberties. The On This Day website gives a summary of the Reichstag Fire history:

Four weeks after Adolf Hitler was sworn in as the new Chancellor of Germany, the seat of the German Parliament in Berlin, the Reichstag, was burned down. This is one of the most contested and controversial events of Hitler’s early years in power, as a mere one day later, Hitler signed the Reichstag Fire Decree which gave his government the legal authority to imprison opponents of the Nazis and suspend many civil liberties in Germany.



The Nazis arrested Marinus van der Lubbe, a Dutch Communist, with setting the fire. He was tried, and executed on January 10, 1934, for the arson act. There has been much debate on whether Lubbe acted alone or whether the Nazis set the fire as a false-flag attack in order to pass the Reichstag Decree and increase their power.



Foremost Nazi historian Ian Kershaw wrote in 1998 that the consensus was that Lubbe had acted alone and that the fire was merely a stroke of luck that the event occurred so the Nazis could use it to their advantage. However, new evidence since then has pointed to the possibility of a Nazi conspiracy. In June 2019 an affidavit in the archives of former investigator Fritz Tobias was discovered. In it Hans-Martin Lennings, an SA operative, claimed in 1955 that he and his SA group drove Lubbe to the scene of the fire – and that the Reichstag was already on fire when they arrived.



Lennings claimed that his team were made to sign a paper denying knowledge of the event, and that they had protested Lubbe’s arrest. He later claimed that many involved had been executed but that he had been warned and fled to Czechoslovakia.



Whatever the case, in 2008 a German court posthumously pardoned Lubbe under a law designed to reverse unjust convictions during Nazi persecutions. [https://www.onthisday.com/photos/reichstag-fire]

What can we do to defeat this monstrous strategy of Trudeau and the media elites to “criminalize” civil liberties?

What is needed right now, before it is to late, to save Canada and America from those who would destroy our God given civil liberties and rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to go to outdoor to prayer rallies in every town and city across Canada and the United States for God to pour out His grace on our countries to save us from those who would use a Reichstag-like law to “shattered the ideas we took for granted” which are our civil liberties.

Pray for the Canada and the Freedom Convoy.

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.