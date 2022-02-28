BRING ME A HEART THAT IS NOT SEALED AGAINST MY GRACE

Words from Christ 

February 25, 2022

“Blessings I have given you,

Pressed down and running over,

And now what is it that I desire from you?

I desire a broken heart and a contrite spirit.

Bring Me not a heart sealed against My grace.

Bring Me a heart that is crushed and shattered,

A heart that has been rent asunder by the knowledge of its sin.

Come before Me,

And I will apply the olive press

That your heart might be compressed 

Until it is empty of all sin and broken before Me.

Walk with Me into Gethsemane,

And see how I was led like a lamb to the slaughter,

In submission to the will of the Father. 

This is what I desire of you,

A broken heart and a contrite spirit,

Offered in humility and submission to My will. 

I call you to weep and mourn as did Nehemiah,

For it is toward evening and the day of grace is far spent,

And I have called you saying,

‘To obey is better than sacrifice,

And to hearken than the fat of rams.’

It is a contrite and humble spirit that I desire.

This I will not despise. 

And My eyes will be upon you,

And My ears will be open to your cry.

What is it I desire?

I desire a broken heart and a contrite spirit.

Cry unto Me as did David, 

‘Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean,

Wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.’

Bring unto Me a broken-hearted hope, a humble hope, 

And then I will answer. 

The sacrifices I require are a broken heart and a contrite spirit.

These I will not despise.”

-S

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
