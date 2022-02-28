BRING ME A HEART THAT IS NOT SEALED AGAINST MY GRACE

Words from Christ
February 25, 2022
“Blessings I have given you,
Pressed down and running over,
And now what is it that I desire from you?
I desire a broken heart and a contrite spirit.
Bring Me not a heart sealed against My grace.
Bring Me a heart that is crushed and shattered,
A heart that has been rent asunder by the knowledge of its sin.
Come before Me,
And I will apply the olive press
That your heart might be compressed
Until it is empty of all sin and broken before Me.
Walk with Me into Gethsemane,
And see how I was led like a lamb to the slaughter,
In submission to the will of the Father.
This is what I desire of you,
A broken heart and a contrite spirit,
Offered in humility and submission to My will.
I call you to weep and mourn as did Nehemiah,
For it is toward evening and the day of grace is far spent,
And I have called you saying,
‘To obey is better than sacrifice,
And to hearken than the fat of rams.’
It is a contrite and humble spirit that I desire.
This I will not despise.
And My eyes will be upon you,
And My ears will be open to your cry.
What is it I desire?
I desire a broken heart and a contrite spirit.
Cry unto Me as did David,
‘Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean,
Wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow.’
Bring unto Me a broken-hearted hope, a humble hope,
And then I will answer.
The sacrifices I require are a broken heart and a contrite spirit.
These I will not despise.”
-S