DEMOCRATS PUSH FOR LEGISLATION PERMITTING ABORTION UP TO THE TIME OF BIRTH OF THE BABY

Saturday, February 26, 2022

They want abortions UP TO BIRTH!

And they’re voting on Monday on this extreme bill that would overturn every pro-life law in the country — in every state in America.

Senate Democrats have pushed forward with a radical pro-abortion bill that would force states to legalize taxpayer-funded abortions up to birth.

Democrat leaders and many liberal news outlets portray the bill as an effort to simply “codify the right to an abortion” in the U.S. in response to the likelihood that the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade later this year. But the bill would go beyond even Roe by nullifying state laws that protect unborn babies from late-term and partial-birth abortions Pro-abortion Democrats are desperate to stop the pro-life momentum demonstrated by pro-life laws advancing in state legislatures nationwide.

The House has already passed the bill and if the Senate passes it too, pro-abortion Joe Biden will sign it and America will have the most radical pro-abortion law ever.

As if this isn’t bad enough,yesterday Biden nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Supreme Court justice.

Jackson is a radical abortion activist who was literally the attorney for leading pro-abortion groups like NARAL. Planned Parenthood loves her and has already endorsed this pro-abortion extremist for the nation’s highest court.

She is so pro-abortion she once filed a legal brief demanding that courts deny pro-life Americans our right to free speech.

