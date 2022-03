Guardian Angel

March 4, 2022

“The noose descends

But men, not seeing,

Prattle about trivial things,

Fingers dripping with sin

And feet treading on the sanctity of life.

But the noose descends

And men have not a free hand to stop the rope,

For he is boxed in by a bear on one side

And a dragon on the other.

And the noose descends

And ever so silently the rope is tightened

And man fights for air

But it is too late.

And the dove flies away unseen

Finding no place on earth to rest.”

– S