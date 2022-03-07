How do you, JOSEPH BIDEN, as President of the United States, give a State of the Union address claiming the country is unified when you have spent the last 13 months sowing disunity into the country, and you’ve been implementing policies with the sole intent on destabilizing the very country you are supposed to be stabilizing

___________________________________________________

State of Disunion

By: Judd Garrett

Objectivity is the Objective

March 3, 2022

How do you, as President of the United States, give a State of the Union address claiming the country is unified when you have spent the last 13 months sowing disunity into the country, and you’ve been implementing policies with the sole intent on destabilizing the very country you are supposed to be stabilizing? How do you try to convince the American citizens that their country is strong when you sold your soul to the far-left wing of your party that is hell-bent on destroying America? How do you lead a country when you are beholden to people who hate the country because they believe that it was founded on the dual evils of racism and sexism, and is still systemically racist and sexist? How can you encourage citizens to be proud of being Americans when you believe the only course of action is to tear America down and rebuild it in a Marxist re-imagining of America? Most of Joe Biden’s policies have been tearing our country apart and on purpose. He doesn’t believe his job is to make America great, or even to manage its decline, rather it’s to accelerate its destruction.

The first week in office, Biden shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, stopped drilling in Anwar, and canceled oil and gas leases on federal lands. He was on a crusade to destroy America’s oil and gas industry under the guise of promoting “green energy”. Two months after sanctioning our oil and gas industry, he removed the sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline. Biden’s energy policy has caused America to lose its energy independence and once again become reliant on energy produced by our enemies. American citizens are now helping to finance our enemy to conduct a war against an ally that is also a potentially existential threat to both America and Europe. We are supposed to rally around Biden’s tough talk against Russia’s actions against Ukraine when his fingerprints are all over those actions. And his refusal to change his policies leads one to believe that he wants a destabilized America and Europe. If you want to destroy our country, implement policies that make our country’s energy-dependent on a murderous dictator, and puts us on the precipice of another World War.

Joe Biden’s irresponsible monetary policy of printing trillions of new dollars out of thin air to finance his far-left agenda without approval of Congress, and without raising taxes has shot inflation through the roof, driving up the cost of goods by 7.5% which ends up being a 7.5% tax increase on every American. Monetary policy driven inflation is a regressive tax that hurts the poor the most and the rich the least and destroys the value and stability of our currency. If you want to destroy our country, devalue the dollar to the point that it is on the verge of no longer being trusted as the world’s exchange currency.

The Biden administration has continually extended and expanded the Covid relief programs for unemployed workers where the beneficiaries are no longer required to prove they are actively looking for work. The relief program was originally implemented to help people who lost their jobs during the government-mandated Covid lockdowns; it was never meant to be a permanent program that pays people not to work. The extension of this program has created an unprecedented dynamic; a combination of high unemployment coupled with a worker shortage crisis. If you want to destroy our country, cripple its economy by subsidizing unemployment to the point that millions of people turn down good-paying jobs to stay on the public dole.

The Biden administration has opened our borders to 2 million undocumented, unvetted, untested, unvaccinated illegal aliens. They have been bussing and flying many of these illegal aliens into the interior of the country to red and battleground states for the express purpose of flipping those states to blue. If you are purposely allowing your country’s borders to be overrun by 2 million foreign nationals, and at the same time, speaking forcefully about defending one of your ally’s borders to ensure their national sovereignty, then you may be intentionally compromising your own country’s sovereignty. If you want to destroy our country, then erase our country’s borders, and make American citizenship meaningless.

Under Joe Biden’s watch, more young Americans have died of drug overdoses than at any other time in our history. Yet, he refuses to change his open border policy, which is allowing the most lethal drug of all, fentanyl, to flood across the southern border in record amounts. Joe Biden’s unwillingness to address this crisis gives the appearance that he wants hundreds of thousands of young Americans to die unnecessarily. If you want to destroy our country, poison our communities with highly addictive and extremely deadly drugs which take the lives of our youth, destroy our families and promote violent crime in our communities.

Big tech and social media platforms, at the behest of the White House, have spent the last year censoring political speech they don’t like under the specious grounds of preventing the spread of “misinformation”, all of which deprives American citizens of their primary Constitutional right of freedom of speech. If you want to destroy our country, threaten our Constitution and our very democracy by encouraging censorship of political speech which denies law-abiding citizens the right to say and hear whatever they want.

The Biden administration has promoted the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our public schools, throughout the Federal Government, and in the Armed Services. Our children, federal workers, and soldiers are being taught to judge their fellow citizens based primarily on their race and gender, teaching that one race is irrevocably evil, while other races are perpetual victims. They are indoctrinating American citizens to believe that certain races are inherently superior to others. If you want to destroy our country, then divide its citizens based on race and gender differences.

Joe Biden’s intelligence agencies have named the number one threat to America as “domestic terrorists”, defined as anyone who disagrees with the far left. This is why they are intent on categorizing everyone present at the Capital on January 6th where a political protest devolved into a riot as “violent insurrectionists” so the FBI can target and harass those people for their political beliefs. If you want to destroy our country, weaponize our intelligence agencies against your political opponents.

In August, Joe Biden oversaw the horrific and embarrassing withdrawal of our military from Afghanistan where thousands of Americans were left behind, dozens were killed, and $80 billion of state-of-the-art weaponry was left behind for a violent terrorist organization, making them one of the most well-armed armies in the world. Our withdrawal was executed in such a shoddy and unprofessional way, that it must have been done on purpose to humiliate our military. If you want to destroy our country, embarrass our military on a world stage for our enemies like Vladimir Putin and President Xi to see.

Every step of the way, Joe Biden has pursued and implemented policies with the intent to destabilize, and eventually destroy our country, so it can be rebuilt from the ground up through the eyes of the far-left socialist wing of the Democratic Party. This is why Donald Trump was seen as so much more of a threat than a typical Republican like John McCain or Mitt Romney who were on board with managing America’s slow decline.

If America is great, if America is the premier country in the world by far, then there is no reason to tear America down to its studs and rebuild it through the vision of a far-left socialist lens. And therein lies the impossibility of Joe Biden’s speech last night, trying to convince Americans that their country is strong and unified when all along he has been actively trying to tear it down into nothing.