AMERICA HAS PROBABLY NOT SINCE THE CUBAN MISSLE CRISIS BEEN AS CLOSE TO INVOLVEMENT IN A WORLD WAR AS WE ARE NOW

Ex-FBI Special Agent: “Do We Get To Debate World War?… Tucker Carlson reminded us… Brink of War… Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa—appear to be standing together against American bullying. What could go wrong, other than a World War?”

March 18, 2022

Everyone who is against a World War III that could involved nuclear weapons should read the former special FBI agent’s analysis of the danger we are all in at this moment with the warmongering RINOs and Joe Biden [Link: https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/do-we-get-to-debate-world-war?s=r] – The Catholic Monitor

– March 13, 2022

It appears that Ukraine war’s real purpose, besides a possible World War III, may be about China destroying the USA as a Global financial power using the incredibly brainless Team Biden as a pawn for “Russia’s de-dollarization efforts”:

De-dollarization Partner in Asia… India” – The Catholic Monitor [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2022/03/is-ukrainewwiiis-real-agenda-about.html]

Is Biden spreading WWIII to the Middle East, Br. Alexis Bugnolo vs. Laramie Hirsch on WWIII & China becoming the Dominate Economic Power? – Bishop Rene Gracida [https://abyssum.org/]

– The Real Reason for the War In Iraq? Was a Iraq threat to destroy the US dollar the real reason for the war in Iraq? Is the president of Iran crazy? – The Catholic Monitor July 21, 2007 [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2007_07_15_archive.html]

– No doubt that very same elite will now cite Putin’s criticism of them as reason to assert they have the moral high ground.

Putin is now so roundly vilified, he is turning into some kind of mythical Emmanuel Goldstein figure onto which every crisis and catastrophe can be pinned by the regime.

I think he’s on to something. If he weren’t, why are our rulers lying to us? Why are discordant voices simply shouted down? Is it too late to have, like, an actual discussion of what’s going on, where we’re headed? – Mark Wauck, retired FBI special agent and RealClear Politics as well as American Thinker contributor

Mark Wauck, a retired FBI special agent and RealClear Politics as well as American Thinker contributor, has written an important piece, “Do We Get To Debate World War?.”

Everyone who is against a World War III that could involved nuclear weapons should read the former special FBI agent’s analysis of the danger we are all in at this moment with the warmongering RINOs and Joe Biden:

Do We Get To Debate World War?Last night Tucker Carlson reminded us how we got here, to the brink of war with Russia. I know it’s been a long trek to this point, but an…[https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/do-we-get-to-debate-world-war?s=r]

Here is a good part of the essay:

I know it’s been a long trek to this point, but an unquestionable turning point was disgraced former AG Bluto Barr’s decision to bury the Baidan Crime Family’s “laptop from hell”, to say nothing about the NYPost’s revelation of the unquestionably authentic revelations of what everyone knew: Zhou Baidan has for years, maybe decades, been at the head of an influence peddling racket that sold the interests of the American people to foreign powers. For money.

It was Bluto Barr’s decision that, because he disliked President Trump, Zhou was a good enough replacement for Trump—despite his clear corruption, susceptibility to blackmail, and decrepit mental condition. And so Bluto kept his mouth shut while the Deep State and its media proxies condemned the NYPost as a purveyor of “Russian disinformation”. He kept his mouth shut while Zhou proclaimed on national television that, in Bluto’s brave new world of Deep State coups, the truth had somehow become “untrue.” And for this betrayal of the country Bluto is receiving the “strange new respect” treatment from the usual MSM suspects, basking in deferential interviews.

All of this, mind you, came as the sequel to four years or more of DC Establishment and MSM fueled lies about Putin and Russia, poisoning the minds of Americans—few of whom were really paying attention. One hysterical hoax after another, one faux impeachment after another, culminating in the suppression of the “laptop from hell” that, as Tucker points out, served as the excuse for instituting the DC Establishment and Deep State’s regime of censorship by Big Tech proxy. That new censorship regime was cemented in place with the Covid hoax, so here we are.

The result is the totally predictable debacle of not only our economy but of our entire constitutional order, but Bluto is too modest to take credit. He’s busy talking up the virtues of that famous “principled conservative” Jeb! And the MSM isn’t asking him any uncomfortable questions about what he knew, and when. I think we all know the answers. J6 was an “insurrection” but Bluto couldn’t stir himself to act when the country was turned upside down for a year by BLM and Antifa.