CHUCK SCHUMER AND OTHER SENATE DEMOCRATS WILL VOTE NEXT WEEK TO CODIFY ABORTION RIGHTS INTO FEDERAL LAW IN ORDER TO NULLIFY THE SUPREME COURT’S (AS YET UNPUBLISHED) DECISION TO NULLIFY ROE V WADE, PRAY THAT THEY FAIL

|BY ELANA SCHOR
|Presented by VISA Inc.
|Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats hold a press conference on next week’s vote to codify abortion rights into federal law at the Capitol on May 5, 2022. | Francis Chung/E&E News/POLITICO
|LESS ISN’T MORE — Political power is a tiger’s tail. Once you grab it, you’d better figure out a way to hold it without getting dragged down. Democrats’ less-than-firm grip is on full display after the publication of the Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.On its face, the draft opinion’s disclosure by POLITICO would seem to give Democrats a clear opportunity to galvanize their voters — women voters in particular, who broke overwhelmingly for them in 2020 — after half a year of arcane and unproductive procedural drama.The document, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, crystallizes the stakes of the midterms: Republicans are nearly unanimously opposed to abortion and are poised to follow up on any toppling of Roewith further restrictions on access.But it has not galvanized a majority of the Senate. Democrats are calling up a bill next week that would establish a federal right to receive an abortion, and for medical workers to provide abortions, along with broader abortion-access provisions. It’s all but guaranteed to result in a tally similar to February’s vote on the matter: 46-48.Every Republican, including pro-abortion-rights Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted no then. So did Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).There is a path to getting Collins, Murkowski, and possibly even Manchin on board for a narrower bill that would codify Roe and Casey into the law of the land in all 50 states. The two GOP women have their own bill that would establish abortion rights on the federal level. It’s far more narrowly tailored, with carve outs for objections from medical workers based on religion or conscience. It’s also more focused on abortions in early pregnancy. Democratic leaders have no plans to call it up.Not because they’re convinced it’s a bad idea, necessarily — Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)told our Marianne LeVine this weekthat, given Collins and Murkowski’s votes for recently confirmed future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, he wanted to see “if there’s any common ground” on their bill.Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) gave the clearest explanation of the political logic behind giving Collins and Murkowski the stiff-arm: Neither bill is going to pass, so why not vote for the one that Democrats think is better?Hirono told Marianne that she saw no fundamental difference between a bipartisan group of as many as 52 senators uniting to codify Roe and a Democrats-only vote that will likely top out at 46 senators. Neither one can get past a filibuster.“The way I’m seeing it,” Hirono said, “if it’s bipartisan and still won’t pass, it’s the same thing as us Democrats voting on a bill.”Except that Democrats have spent two years decrying minority rule in the Senate. Most of the Democratic Party is trying to chip away at the legislative filibuster that requires 60 votes to pass most bills. The failure of an abortion-rights bill that passed with 52 votes would seem to be be a stark illustration of how the Senate works now.In addition, Democrats have spent most of the current Congress fixated on doomed party-line pushes — from the defunct social spending bill known as “Build Back Better” to the voting reform plan thatran aground in the Senate in January. It might be a refreshing change of pace to top 50 Senate votes on something.And if progressives take issue with the narrower scope of Collins and Murkowski’s bill, well, the duo seem open to a discussion. Collins was pretty clear on her standards Thursday, saying that “I’m not trying to go beyond current law.”Some Democrats might argue that forcing every Republican to be on the anti-abortion side of a reenergized debate over Roe presents a sharper display of the contrast between the two parties, and what’s at stake in November. They have a valid point. Yet it’s not particularly clear that aligning with Collins and Murkowski — two centrists who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial — would step on that message in any meaningful way.Democrats appear locked in to displaying one more fruitless exertion of their power, just as they did in January on voting rights and in the fall when the House passed a $1.7 trillion bill that imploded in the Senate.Their majorities might end this fall with a Collins-and-Murkowski-backed infrastructure bill as the crowning achievement of this Congress.
-
Archives
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- CHUCK SCHUMER AND OTHER SENATE DEMOCRATS WILL VOTE NEXT WEEK TO CODIFY ABORTION RIGHTS INTO FEDERAL LAW IN ORDER TO NULLIFY THE SUPREME COURT’S (AS YET UNPUBLISHED) DECISION TO NULLIFY ROE V WADE, PRAY THAT THEY FAIL
- JAMES GILL HAS AN INTERESTING POST ON HIS WEBSITE SHOWING THAT COVID-19 IS BUT A SYMPTOM OF AN UNDERLYING VIRUS CALLED THE WEF OR WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM VIRUS
- WHO IS THE SATANIST?
- WHEN WILL THE NATIONAL CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS STOP FUNDING ABORTIONS THROUGH THE PRO-ABORTION DOULAS ORGANIZATION?
- A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that it had received reports of at least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis with dozens more under investigation.
Top Posts & Pages
- DO NOT RECEIVE HOLY COMMUNION IN THE HAND; CLOSE YOUR EYES AND EXTEND YOUR TONGUE AND WAIT FOR THE PRIEST TO PLACE THE HOST ON YOUR TONGUE
- A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday that it had received reports of at least 228 probable cases of child hepatitis with dozens more under investigation.
- THE REAL ISSUE IS THAT IT IS AGAINST "THE LAW" TO KILL AN INNOCENT HUMAN BEING
- Peer-reviewed study findings “raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals.”
- FOOD FOR THOUGHT
- THIS WEEK ON "THE VIEW" WHOOPI GOLDBERG SAID "GETTING AN ABORTION IS NOT EASY. MAKING THE DECISION IS NOT EASY. IT'S NOT SOMETHING PEOPLE DO LIGHTLY." WHO CAN ARGUE WITH THAT? WHAT IS STRANGE ABOUT HER COMMENT, HOWEVER, IS THAT SHE HAS ADMITTED TO HAVING SIX OR SEVEN ABORTIONS BY THE AGE OF 25. SIX OR SEVEN - SHE IS NOT SURE."
- Cardinal Burke needs to take the advice of St. Catherine who is not only one of the greatest saints in history, but a Doctor of the Church.
- AN OVERVIEW OF WHERE WE HAVE BEEN, WHERE WE ARE AT NOW, AND WHERE WE ARE GOING IN THE NEAR FUTURE
- JAMES GILL HAS AN INTERESTING POST ON HIS WEBSITE SHOWING THAT COVID-19 IS BUT A SYMPTOM OF AN UNDERLYING VIRUS CALLED THE WEF OR WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM VIRUS
- “If I were to meet a priest and an angel, I should salute the priest before I saluted the angel. The latter is the friend of God but the priest holds His place.”
Top Clicks