JAMES GILL HAS AN INTERESTING POST ON HIS WEBSITE SHOWING THAT COVID-19 IS BUT A SYMPTOM OF AN UNDERLYING VIRUS CALLED THE WEF OR WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM VIRUS

Covid-19 is but a symptom….

Covid-19 is but a symptom of an underlying virus called the WEF or World Economic Forum virus. The WEF virus hijacks the

“ m-rna “ in nation state cells and prints thousands of human “ Spike proteins “ like ( Biden, Merkel, Macron, Trudeau, Ardern, Morrison, Gates, Fink, Soros, et al ) who then proceed to interfere with the signaling that normally takes place in their respective national pathways like ( political, financial, education, military, legal, corporate, media, healthcare, food, et al ) by first suppressing the nation state’s normal immune response to kill this ” foreign ” human engineered virus. These human spike proteins embed themselves in the nation state’s systems and even cross the blood-brain barrier causing mental confusion and neurological disorientation like ( Trans surgeries for children; CRT; gender id; remdesivir for babies 28 days old et al ). Dr Robert Malone, patent holder of certain “ M-RNA “ technologies is not just a brilliant scientist and American patriot but also a brilliant political scientist who in this post describes the WEF virus, its Spike proteins, its damage to the American body politic, and proposes a simple solution for all of us to write our legislators and urge them to pass a law mandating the WEF Spike proteins ( global business, political, and cultural leaders comply with the FARA Act or Foreign Agents Registration Act and REGISTER with the DOJ so that ALL Americans know these ” Spike proteins ” are acting on behalf of FOREIGN INTERESTS and NOT AMERICAN INTERESTS. If you agree, please pass this along to everyone and especially our American politicians.