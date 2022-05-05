JAMES GILL HAS AN INTERESTING POST ON HIS WEBSITE SHOWING THAT COVID-19 IS BUT A SYMPTOM OF AN UNDERLYING VIRUS CALLED THE WEF OR WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM VIRUS

Posted on May 5, 2022 by abyssum

Covid-19 is but a symptom….

Inbox

James Gill7:05 PM (3 hours ago)
to jgill2@yahoo.com

Covid-19 is but a symptom of an underlying virus called the WEF or World Economic Forum virus. The WEF virus hijacks the

 “ m-rna “ in nation state cells and prints thousands of human  “ Spike proteins “ like ( Biden, Merkel, Macron, Trudeau, Ardern, Morrison, Gates, Fink, Soros, et al ) who then proceed to interfere with the signaling that normally takes place in their respective national pathways like ( political, financial, education, military, legal, corporate, media, healthcare, food, et al ) by first suppressing the nation state’s normal immune response to kill this  ” foreign ” human engineered virus. These human spike proteins embed themselves in the nation state’s systems and even cross the blood-brain barrier causing mental confusion and neurological disorientation like ( Trans surgeries for children; CRT; gender id; remdesivir for babies 28 days old et al ).  Dr Robert Malone, patent holder of certain “ M-RNA “ technologies is not just a brilliant scientist and American patriot but also a brilliant political scientist who in this post describes the WEF virus, its Spike proteins, its damage to the American body politic, and proposes a simple solution for all of us to write our legislators and urge them to pass a law mandating the WEF Spike proteins ( global business, political, and cultural leaders comply with the FARA Act or Foreign Agents Registration Act and REGISTER with the DOJ so that ALL Americans know these ” Spike proteins ” are acting on behalf of FOREIGN INTERESTS and NOT AMERICAN INTERESTS. If you agree, please pass this along to everyone and especially our American politicians.

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/davos-man-his-world-economic-forum?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo3NTY1ODMyLCJwb3N0X2lkIjo1MzYwODY3MCwiXyI6IlhvTWQ4IiwiaWF0IjoxNjUxNzk0ODMyLCJleHAiOjE2NTE3OTg0MzIsImlzcyI6InB1Yi01ODMyMDAiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.b9InU7-Qzn57c8iAhKsAgIEVtScYpq7r1mvxqe9eyqg&s=r

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s