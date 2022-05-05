THE REAL ISSUE IS THAT IT IS AGAINST “THE LAW” TO KILL AN INNOCENT HUMAN BEING

Prolifers need to send a clear message to the “United States Supreme Court” [ The real Supreme Court is God] . That message is “Outlaw not Regulate Abortion.”

Since abortion is the deliberate killing of an unborn child – who has committed no crime that deserves the death penalty – the real issue the court is facing is not about “regulating” the killing of an innocent human being whatever his stage of gestation, but rather “outlawing” the killing of an innocent human being.”

Randy Engel, U.S. Coalition for Life