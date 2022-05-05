THE REAL ISSUE IS THAT IT IS AGAINST “THE LAW” TO KILL AN INNOCENT HUMAN BEING

Posted on May 5, 2022 by abyssum

Prolifers need to send a clear message to the “United States Supreme Court” [ The real Supreme Court is God] . That message is “Outlaw not Regulate Abortion.”

Since abortion is the deliberate killing of an unborn child – who has committed no crime that deserves the death penalty –  the real issue the court is facing is not about “regulating” the killing of an innocent human being whatever his stage of gestation, but rather “outlawing” the killing of an innocent human being.” 

Randy Engel, U.S. Coalition for Life

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s