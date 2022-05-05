ByJon Fleetwood

22 hours ago

Peer-reviewed study findings “raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals.”

“The large increase in the incidence of CA and ACS events in the population of age 16–39 parallel to the vaccination rollout and its association with the vaccination rates could be consistent with the known causal relationship between the mRNA vaccines and incidents of myocarditis in young people as well as the fact that myocarditis is often misdiagnosed as ACS and that asymptomatic myocarditis is a frequent cause for unexplained sudden death among young adults from CA,” the study authors wrote in the publication’s ‘Discussion’ section. “This is further supported by more anecdotal reports describing sudden cardiac death following COVID-19 vaccination. While vaccine-induced myocarditis was predominantly reported in males it is interesting to note that the relative increases of CA and ACS events (Table 1) was larger in females. This may suggest the potential underdiagnosis or under-self-reporting of myocarditis in females, or other unique patterns, which is consistent with the ongoing challenge of gender-related differences related to cardiovascular disease diagnosis and care.”