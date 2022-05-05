25% Increase in ‘Cardiovascular Events’ in Young People After Vax Rollout: M.I.T. Study
22 hours ago
Peer-reviewed study findings “raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals.”
QUICK FACTS:
- A study authored by doctors from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports analyzed COVID-19 vaccine safety data from Israel and evaluated the association between instances of cardiac arrest (CA) and acute coronary syndrome (ACS) in the 16–39-year-old population.
- MIT researchers began the paper by emphasizing how adverse conditions are caused not only by COVID-19 infections but also by “side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.”
- “Using a unique dataset from Israel National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from 2019 to 2021,” the authors said, “the study aims to evaluate the association between the volume of cardiac arrest and acute coronary syndrome EMS calls in the 16–39-year-old population with potential factors including COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates.”
- The researchers found that there was a 25% increase in “cardiovascular events” among the young population. “An increase of over 25% was detected in both call types during January–May 2021, compared with the years 2019–2020,” the authors stated.
- They also found that emergency call rates were “significantly associated” with vaccine administration, writing that “the weekly emergency call counts were significantly associated with the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group but were not with COVID-19 infection rates.”
- While the study authors did not establish a direct causal relationship between heart disease and vaccines, they did state that “the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals.”
- The authors concluded by calling for an improvement in “current vaccine safety surveillance systems” as well as “additional data sources” in order to enhance our understanding of COVID-19 vaccine safety. “Surveillance of potential vaccine side-effects and COVID-19 outcomes should incorporate EMS and other health data to identify public health trends (e.g., increased in EMS calls), and promptly investigate potential underlying causes,” they went on to say.
WHAT ELSE THE MIT RESEARCHERS SAID:
“The large increase in the incidence of CA and ACS events in the population of age 16–39 parallel to the vaccination rollout and its association with the vaccination rates could be consistent with the known causal relationship between the mRNA vaccines and incidents of myocarditis in young people as well as the fact that myocarditis is often misdiagnosed as ACS and that asymptomatic myocarditis is a frequent cause for unexplained sudden death among young adults from CA,” the study authors wrote in the publication’s ‘Discussion’ section. “This is further supported by more anecdotal reports describing sudden cardiac death following COVID-19 vaccination. While vaccine-induced myocarditis was predominantly reported in males it is interesting to note that the relative increases of CA and ACS events (Table 1) was larger in females. This may suggest the potential underdiagnosis or under-self-reporting of myocarditis in females, or other unique patterns, which is consistent with the ongoing challenge of gender-related differences related to cardiovascular disease diagnosis and care.”
READ THE FULL STUDY:
BACKGROUND:
- Pfizer is testing doses of its vaccine in children under 5 and wants to report to U.S. regulators how its COVID-19 vaccine works in the young age group by late May or early June.
- However, a survey published Wednesday shows parents of young children are hesitant to vaccinate their children for coronavirus. The KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey showed that only 18% of parents with children under age 5 want to get their children vaccinated, while 38% of parents say they plan to wait to see how the vaccine is working for others.
