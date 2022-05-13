THE TRUTH, ALL OF THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH

MAY 13, 2022

2000 Mules and the Big Truth

SEAN FITZPATRICK

I’m not really one for conspiracy theories, and that’s why I was captivated by Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules, a documentary that shows with transparency the disturbing nature and extent of highly suspicious irregularities that took place around special pandemic ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election. The film makes President Trump a prognosticator when he said, “if you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

Even with the jaw-dropping evidence D’Souza presents in 2000 Mules, and the conservative applause it is receiving, it is disheartening to anticipate that nothing will come of this remarkable investigative reporting. The profound complacency and cowardice of the Right is almost to be expected, but it is never too late to level the censure that election law violations deserve. Especially since they are corroding our democratic republic together with any adherence to the truth that remains in our process of selecting government representation and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW

2000 Mules presents the findings of a Texas nonprofit organization called True the Vote, who used the location ping systems that cell phones generate—which are commonly used by apps, cell providers, and law enforcement—to observe and analyze the activity around ballot drop boxes in key counties of five swing states that determined the course of the 2020 election. (Many of these boxes were purchased with $400 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg through the left-wing Center for Tech and Civic Life, by the way.)

Their discoveries are shocking, showing in practically undeniable fashion that at least 2,000 people in these swing states made visits to multiple drop boxes, mostly in the dead of night and wearing surgical gloves, to deposit multiple ballots. Security camera footage was coupled to the signals recorded by the geo-location records and shows these individuals in the act and then taking a picture of the drop box before heading to the next box.

There is no conceivable reason, save a nefarious one, that would prompt such unaccountable (and in some cases blatantly illegal) actions, which, if they are what they seem to be, interfere with voting laws and the voting process. D’Souza shows how the team at True the Vote collected and combed through the data surrounding these individuals—or “mules,” the term given to operatives who traffic illegally-acquired ballots—who visited more than ten drop boxes and five nonprofit organizations that collect ballots, using geo-fencing and geo-tracking, and assigning a moderate average of ballots deposited.

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW

The results of their equations are sufficient to reverse the electoral margins between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And that is the conclusion that pertains only to the 2,000 people who met these criteria in those selected areas, which is to say that there may well be more in other locations or who did not visit as many drop boxes but who contributed in what has every appearance of being a widespread, coordinated attack on the election.

There are some who dismiss 2000 Mules and its use of cell phone location technology, but it is very difficult to regard it as anything short of proof that something was very awry about the vote count in these swing states. And further, that it is almost a matter of certainty that the election was stolen. D’Souza provides clear and objective evidence of organized criminal action surrounding the harvesting of ballots and an explanation for the bizarre reversal that Americans witnessed on the morning after election day—when most went to bed with Trump firmly in the lead and woke up to find Biden suddenly in the lead. The media crowed that there had never been such a comeback in history. But many found it implausible if not impossible. Even as CNN and NPR pounded away with assertions that there was definitely nothing shady going on, many felt something was definitely wrong.

Let us not beat a dead horse—because the horse should not be pronounced dead. The outrage of the 2020 election shouldn’t be abandoned as “old news” or a “lost cause.” Conservatives and Catholics should not forget that it is unbelievable that doddering Joe Biden, with his Covid-shuttered campaign and limp base, won more of the popular vote than the “messianic” Barack Obama did in 2008. Though the January 6 protests did not help the cause, lambasted as it still is as the damning stain of the cause, the outrage must not succumb to desires to disassociate or rooftop condemnations. And 2000 Mules delivers the evidence the Right has been waiting for after court dismissals and legal fizzlings, confirming with both journalistic integrity and clarity the misgivings held by so many.

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW

But what will the result of Dinesh D’Souza and True the Vote’s expositions be? In a nation that has lost its relation to truth, it is frustrating to expect the continued capitulation by conservatives, and Catholics, to lies. There is a spinelessness that has crept into the American character and the Catholic soul, something that is the result of the social mantra that good fences make good neighbors in a PC Marxist melting pot that is rife with the propagandist pressures of relativism.

But the Right’s conservatism shouldn’t prevent rebellion or revolution. Any fears that caution against destabilizing our democracy may destabilize our freedom. And it is certainly the case that the Left has absolutely no scruples about destabilizing democracy for its own ends. President Trump’s term was plagued by an incredible barrage of noise, wild accusations, outrageous investigations, and wasted tax-payer dollars on so-called suspicions of election interference and collusion with Russia. That happened.

But when it came to the suspicions and reports from the Right concerning voter fraud and breakdowns in election integrity, with the “shenanigans” that were observed at polls and surrounded unconstitutional Covid-19 modifications regarding mail-in ballots and drop boxes, the whole thing was quickly dubbed the “Big Lie.” It became an obvious matter of policy for the mainstream media, whenever referring to the 2020 election, to say that it was free and fair and that Donald Trump and his supporters were lying when they said the election was rigged.

ADVERTISEMENT – CONTINUE READING BELOW

So, again, what will be done with D’Souza’s documentary? Though it is receiving attention and acclaim by conservatives, there are already clear efforts to stifle it. It is tempting to chock up to coincidence the leak of the Supreme Court majority draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade immediately before the release of 2000 Mules, but the game of politics—especially in banana republics—has everything to do with seizing the spotlight through event orchestration in subtle sleights of hand that control the message of the day. Even Fox News censored reference to 2000 Mules, ostensibly to avoid bias and plunging against the assigned and largely accepted narrative. Where is the conservative courage against the audacious Left?

Irish poet William Butler Yeats wrote in “The Second Coming,”

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

Not that Republicans are the best, so to speak, but Catholics should recognize that the conservative Right is closer to the truth than the liberal Left. But why is it that the affinity and attraction to truth does not encourage and inspire conviction and confidence to act authoritatively and decisively? Or at least with as much passionate intensity as we typically see on the Left? This is precisely the crisis that Catholics must respond to on the front lines because the GOP won’t; and if there is anything that we must live and die for, it is the truth, and that with every conviction of the Faith.

There was something not so subtle and almost certainly devious at work to overthrow President Trump; and 2000 Mules makes that point and makes that case loud and clear.

While there’s something deeply distressing about how all of this is playing out before our eyes, there’s something even more distressing in the bravado on the Left. But to many liberals, the ends justify the means: Even if what happened—and what may happen again—is acknowledged as cheating, anything is acceptable to keep a racist fascist out of the White House. End of story.

But we must not let it be the end of the story. 2000 Mules is a call to renew our resistance to what is truly the Big Lie—that Joe Biden won the election fairly and that there is no evidence of voter fraud. Conservatives and Catholics must fight on and fight with a will. At the same time, we mustn’t mind overly much about losing certain earthly battles because our war is already won, and we do not put our trust in princes.

Defending the Faith includes defending the truth. And when a work of truth is released to repudiate lies in the name of the dignity of human freedom, it is the duty of Catholics to support it with vigor and the determined hope that we might earn the grace to preserve the Kingdom of God on earth for the sake of the salvation of souls. Nothing less is at stake in our political purposes, regardless of church and state separation; but without the truth, it is a purpose that will be thwarted with eternal consequences.

https://www.facebook.com/v2.10/plugins/like.php?action=like&app_id=485814248461205&channel=https%3A%2F%2Fstaticxx.facebook.com%2Fx%2Fconnect%2Fxd_arbiter%2F%3Fversion%3D46%23cb%3Df3c066d38e7eade%26domain%3Dwww.crisismagazine.com%26is_canvas%3Dfalse%26origin%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.crisismagazine.com%252Ff1a712ef40e39a4%26relation%3Dparent.parent&container_width=660&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crisismagazine.com%2F2022%2F2000-mules-and-the-big-truth&layout=button_count&locale=en_US&sdk=joey&share=false&show_faces=false

By Sean Fitzpatrick

Sean Fitzpatrick is a senior contributor to Crisis and serves on the faculty of Gregory the Great Academy, a Catholic boarding school for boys in Pennsylvania.