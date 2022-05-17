HELP

Posted on May 17, 2022 by abyssum


URGENT: U.S. Supreme Court National Write-In Campaign

AKA CATHOLIC  Guest Contributor  Randy Engel  May 17, 202

A group of people lying in bed Description automatically generated with low confidence

By: Randy Engel

A NATIONAL WRITE-IN CAMPAIGN TO REFOCUS THE U.S. SUPREME COURT’S ATTENTION ON THE UNBORN CHILD

From: U.S. Coalition for Life, Export, PA

To: Prolife Americans of All Ages, Creeds, and Racial/Ethnic Backgrounds

Date: From May 15, 2022 – Until the Rejection of Roe vs Wade 

Goal: To Refocus the U.S. Supreme Court’s Attention on the Unborn Child as a Human Being and a Natural Born Citizen of the United States with All Rights Thereof, Foremost the God Given Right-To-Life. Please Duplicate and Circulate Freely.

Letter Basics for Writing U.S. Supreme Court Judges

Why Letters? Supreme Court judges prefer typed or hand-written letters over emails and phone calls. Security professionals and law clerks sort the incoming mail first. Exceptional individual letters are given directly to the addressed judges. Others are noted.  Continued at URGENT: U.S. Supreme Court National Write-In Campaign | AKA Catholic.

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s