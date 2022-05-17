

URGENT: U.S. Supreme Court National Write-In Campaign

AKA CATHOLIC Guest Contributor Randy Engel May 17, 202

By: Randy Engel

A NATIONAL WRITE-IN CAMPAIGN TO REFOCUS THE U.S. SUPREME COURT’S ATTENTION ON THE UNBORN CHILD

From: U.S. Coalition for Life, Export, PA

To: Prolife Americans of All Ages, Creeds, and Racial/Ethnic Backgrounds

Date: From May 15, 2022 – Until the Rejection of Roe vs Wade

Goal: To Refocus the U.S. Supreme Court’s Attention on the Unborn Child as a Human Being and a Natural Born Citizen of the United States with All Rights Thereof, Foremost the God Given Right-To-Life. Please Duplicate and Circulate Freely.

Letter Basics for Writing U.S. Supreme Court Judges

Why Letters? Supreme Court judges prefer typed or hand-written letters over emails and phone calls. Security professionals and law clerks sort the incoming mail first. Exceptional individual letters are given directly to the addressed judges. Others are noted. Continued at URGENT: U.S. Supreme Court National Write-In Campaign | AKA Catholic.