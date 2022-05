SAN FRANCISCO ARCHBISHOP SALVATORE CORDILEONE IS ENFORCING THE CANON 915 PENALTY OF NOT PRESENTING HERSELF FOR THE RECEPTION OF HOLY COMMUNION

BREAKING: Archbishop Cordileone Enforces Canon 915 San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone is enforcing Canon 915 against pro-abortion “Catholic” Speaker Nancy Pelosi.



From our friends at Fox News:“Therefore, in light of my responsibility as the Archbishop of San Francisco to be ‘concerned for all the Christian faithful entrusted to [my] care” (Code of Canon Law, can. 383, §1), by means of this communication I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.” he said.

— Fox News (20 May 2022)PRAISE GOD.