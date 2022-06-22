TIMELY NEW DOCUMENTARY REFUTES THE FOUR BIGGEST LIES TOLD BY THE ABORTION INDUSTRY

Choosing Death: The Legacy of Roe is Available Exclusively at DailyWire.com

NASHVILLE, TN – May 13 marked the premiere of a timely new documentary from The Daily Wire, Choosing Death: The Legacy of Roe. While the documentary was originally set to release in June, the unprecedented and shocking Supreme Court leak in May inspired The Daily Wire to accelerate its release.You can view the documentary trailer here.

When the leaked draft of a majority Supreme Court decision by Justice Samuel Alito overturning the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade surfaced last week, the abortion debate became the nation’s top priority. Should Roe be overturned, abortion policy would be left for the states to decide. With the future of Roe hanging in the balance, pro-abortion activists are marching to justices’ homes to protest. Pro-life organizations are being vandalized. Amid all of the political uproar, Choosing Death — presented by The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles — is timelier and more important than ever.

“Pro-abortion activists shout down their opponents and dress up in Handmaid’s’ Tale garb to distract from the truth about abortion,” said Knowles. “Choosing Death dives deep into every aspect of this issue — political, legal, moral, and personal. After you watch this documentary, you’ll walk away with a comprehensive understanding of this horrific and barbaric industry.”

For half a century, the abortion industry has propped itself up on legal perversion, political corruption and medical malpractice. But more than anything, the abortion industry has propped itself up on lies — lies that have been repeated ad nauseum by entrenched powers that censor the truth.

Choosing Death refutes the four greatest lies told by the abortion industry:

Lie 1: Abortion is a medical issue, not a moral one

Lie 2: Abortion alleviates social and racial inequality

Lie 3: Legal abortion saves women’s lives

Life 4: Pro-life advocates just want to control women

As we approach the fiftieth anniversary of Roe v. Wade, as the Supreme Court prepares to potentially overrule its deadliest decision in American history, The Daily Wire is cutting through the lies and the obfuscations and the censorship to bring you the reality of abortion in America in a way you’ve never seen it before.

Choosing Death features a number of pro-life voices — including activists, medical professionals, abortion survivors and former Planned Parenthood employees:

Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood director

Lila Rose, Founder of Live Action

Claire Culwell, Abortion survivor whose twin was killed in the womb

Dr. Steve Hammond, Former abortionist

Terrisa Bukovinac, Atheist, progressive pro-life advocate

Chuck Donovan, Long-time pro-life leader

Tara Lee, Pro-life doctor

Carter Snead, Constitutional lawyer at Notre Dame

Star Parker, President of Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE)

Christina Bennet, Black pro-life leader

Alexandra DeSanctis, Staff writer for National Review and a visiting fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center

“The ability to tell the difference between truth and lies is not just a luxury to make you a more informed person. It’s not just the difference between knowledge and ignorance. The difference between truth and lies can be the difference between life and death,” adds Knowles.

Choosing Death: The Legacy of Roe is available exclusively at DailyWire.com.

###