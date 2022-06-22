LIZ CHENEY HATES DONALD TRUMP. LIZ CHENEY REALY HATES HIM, I MEAN REALLY, SHE HATES HIM WITH A PATHOLOGICAL HATRED. THE MORE THE LIBERAL MEDIA GIVES HER PUBLICITY THE MORE THE AMERICAN PUBLIC IS UNDERSTANDING THE PATHOLOGICAL NATURE OF LIS CHENEY’S HATRED OF DONALD TRUMP

January 6 Bust

January 6 has achieved one thing: Americans now know, if they had any doubt, that Liz Cheney hates Donald Trump. She hates him more than Nancy Pelosi (who she admires) and she hates him more than her own party (who she’s back-stabbing.) While Kitzinger is crying, Liz Cheney is taking her sharply hewn bone knife to the Republican party. She is a woman on a mission. She’s a woman on a mission with little to lose. Wyoming, her carpet-bagged home (her real home is the Swamp), has abandoned her. Spite animates her. If her political fortunes are foiled, so too, will Trump’s be.

There’s a small problem. Her rage doesn’t have an audience and the audience it has isn’t that attentive because they’re animated by her fixations, too. She is preaching to the choir and the Amen-pew.

The members of the audience long ago priced the January 6 snafu into their political calculations. Americans have noted the crazy and are now beset with more pressing concerns – chiefly, how to feed their babies.

In a perfect political environment, a Soviet show trial is bread and circuses for the bored masses. In a political environment circled about with inflation, 401K losses, food shortages, and impending doom, the show trial is a slap in the face. It’s worse than annoying. It’s insulting.

The American people are being grossly insulted. Liz Cheney might not have anything to lose but Democrats do.

I’ve been thinking about how Republicans obsessed about Bill Clinton. Bill was a liar and a cheat and everyone knew it. He was awful. He was impeached. Republicans hated him.

And then, America, in a good economy and living on the gravy train decided that change felt risky. Clinton was a liar and a cheat but he was predictable and the economy didn’t need fiddlin’ with. And so he got reelected. It wasn’t a huge victory. He scraped by. But he won.

Despite Liz Cheney’s earnest venom, the American people are looking at Biden, then Trump, then Biden and if they HAD to choose, they’d choose Trump. At least they weren’t poor. At least they could buy tampons and baby formula.

There’s a lot of talk about Ron DeSantis. I think he has a great chance of securing the nomination. Possibly. But I think Trump has a better one. And if people have to choose between Trump and Hillary (I think she’s running) or Trump and Pelosi’s mutant California nephew, I think it will be Trump.

CAVEAT: If Republican base voters start to get nervous, they may see De Santis as a less baggage laden alternative. A new poll out of New Hampshire has De Santis edging Trump out. That’s New Hampshire, though. Trump is old and so is Biden. A young, hip Republican might look really good.

COUNTERPOINT: If the Dems and their establishment GOP enablers keep it up, revenge may animate the GOP base and go scorched earth and vote for, what they hope is a Trump unleashed.

Things are definitely in flux. The J6 committee knows they’re failing to capture anyone’s imagination. Expect spiteful shenanigans. I expect some dramatic arrests. They’re at the justify-your-existence stage. Drama is incoming.

All of it doesn’t change reality, though. Remember the guy who said, “It’s the economy, stupid”? Yeah, it’s the economy, stupid.

Condolences to Liz.