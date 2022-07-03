SEARCH

Flashback: Athanasius Gracida Against the World & Francis’s “Pagan Rites”

July 03, 2022

May 2, 2017—Athanasius Contra Mundum | The Downloadchurchmilitant.com

Francis is daily showing us who he is, and yet we refuse to believe.



He boasts he does not believe in the divinity of Christ, and NEVER denies it or retracts it.



Yet talking heads of Trad Inc. reassure us that Scalfari “doesn’t use a tape recorder!” And he’s 96 years old! What does that prove? Benedict’s 92 and just issued a great 25 page Apostolic Exhortation naming the true cause of the crisis in the Church–homosexuality in the seminaries and the prelature. And he’s an Athiest! Heaven forfend. So’s Antipope Bergoglio–but Trad. In.c doesn’t hold that against him qua pope!



So the ad hominem attacks on Eugenio Scalfari are about the stupidest non sequiturs I’ve heard all year. The Evangelists didn’t use taperecorders either. In days of yore bards had used their minds to memorize the entire Illiad, and in the Middle Ages some great saints and monks memorized the entire Bible.



When a man claiming to be pope tells you he does not believe in the divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, well, that’s what you might call . . . memorable. I would warrant that Scalfari being the good old-school journalist he is, immediately jotted down the words, and stored them for future use. And lo, what better timing than at the pagan synod to capture a few headlines. And also rub it in the faces of Catholic men what a diabolical atheistic heretic ol’ Bergoglio really is. Really, Scalfari and Francis are birds of a feather–that’s one reason perhaps why they are such good friends – BrotherBeowulf [https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/10/athanasius-gracida-against-world.html]

The Church Father St. Athanasius was dubbed “Athanasius contra mundum”:



“Athanasius against the world.”



He almost single handedly defended Catholic orthodoxy and the deity of Jesus Christ when all the Catholic bishops defected from the faith except for a handful. Even the pope excommunicated Athanasius for his defense of the deity of Jesus.



Now, it is Athanasius Gracida contra mundum:



Athanasius Gracida against the world.



Bishop Rene Gracida alone among all the Catholic bishops of the entire world defended God’s greatest commandment: “You shall have no other God before me.”



Today, Athanasius Gracida told Francis and all the Catholic bishops of the world that they must choose to be a Catholic or to be a semi-pagan and therefore a heretic. You cannot be both a Catholic and a pagan.



Like the Old Testment prophet Jeremiah who condemned pagan idolatry and false prophets, Gracida’s voice cried out:



“The participation by Francis the Merciful in the pagan rites held in the Vatican Garden is… heretical… forbidden to all Catholics, especially the one who sits (invalidly?) on the Throne of Peter.”



“A day of reckoning will come for him as it will for each of us.”

(FromRome.Wordpress.com, October 10, 2019)



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church and for Bishop Gracida’s call for a imperfect council of cardinals to investigate the invalidity of the conclave that elected Francis as well as the validity of the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

Pray an Our Father now for reparation for the sins committed because of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Stop for a moment of silence, ask Jesus Christ what He wants you to do now and next. In this silence remember God, Father, Son and Holy Ghost – Three Divine Persons yet One God, has an ordered universe where you can know truth and falsehood as well as never forget that He wants you to have eternal happiness with Him as his son or daughter by grace. Make this a practice. By doing this you are doing more good than reading anything here or anywhere else on the Internet.

Francis Notes:

– Doctor of the Church St. Francis de Sales totally confirmed beyond any doubt the possibility of a heretical pope and what must be done by the Church in such a situation:



“[T]he Pope… WHEN he is EXPLICITLY a heretic, he falls ipso facto from his dignity and out of the Church, and the Church MUST either deprive him, or, as some say, declare him deprived, of his Apostolic See.”

(The Catholic Controversy, by St. Francis de Sales, Pages 305-306)



Saint Robert Bellarmine, also, said “the Pope heretic is not deposed ipso facto, but must be declared deposed by the Church.”

[https://archive.org/stream/SilveiraImplicationsOfNewMissaeAndHereticPopes/Silveira%20Implications%20of%20New%20Missae%20and%20Heretic%20Popes_djvu.txt]

– “If Francis is a Heretic, What should Canonically happen to him?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2020/12/if-francis-is-heretic-what-should.html

– “Could Francis be a Antipope even though the Majority of Cardinals claim he is Pope?”: http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2019/03/could-francis-be-antipope-even-though.html

– If Francis betrays Benedict XVI & the”Roman Rite Communities” like he betrayed the Chinese Catholics we must respond like St. Athanasius, the Saintly English Bishop Robert Grosseteste & “Eminent Canonists and Theologians” by “Resist[ing]” him: https://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/12/if-francis-betrays-benedict-xvi.html

– LifeSiteNews, “Confusion explodes as Pope Francis throws magisterial weight behind communion for adulterers,” December 4, 2017:



The AAS guidelines explicitly allows “sexually active adulterous couples facing ‘complex circumstances’ to ‘access the sacraments of Reconciliation and the Eucharist.'”



– On February 2018, in Rorate Caeli, Catholic theologian Dr. John Lamont:



“The AAS statement… establishes that Pope Francis in Amoris Laetitia has affirmed propositions that are heretical in the strict sense.”



– On December 2, 2017, Bishop Rene Gracida:



“Francis’ heterodoxy is now official. He has published his letter to the Argentina bishops in Acta Apostlica Series making those letters magisterial documents.”



Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church by the bishops by the grace of God.

Election Notes:

– Intel Cryptanalyst-Mathematician on Biden Steal: “212Million Registered Voters & 66.2% Voting,140.344 M Voted…Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden” [http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/intel-cryptanalyst-mathematician-on.html?m=1]

– Will US be Venezuela?: Ex-CIA Official told Epoch Times “Chávez started to Focus on [Smartmatic] Voting Machines to Ensure Victory as early as 2003”: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2020/12/will-us-be-venezuela-ex-cia-official.html

– Tucker Carlson’s Conservatism Inc. Biden Steal Betrayal is explained by “One of the Greatest Columns ever Written” according to Rush: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/tucker-carlsons-conservatism-inc-biden.html?m=1

– A Hour which will Live in Infamy: 10:01pm November 3, 2020:

http://www.thecatholicmonitor.com/2021/01/a-hour-which-will-live-in-infamy-1001pm.html?m=1

What is needed right now to save America from those who would destroy our God given rights is to pray at home or in church and if called to even go to outdoor prayer rallies in every town and city across the United States for God to pour out His grace on our country to save us from those who would use a Reichstag Fire-like incident to destroy our civil liberties. [Is the DC Capitol Incident Comparable to the Nazi Reichstag Fire Incident where the German People Lost their Civil Liberties?: http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-dc-capital-incident-comparable-to.html?m=1 and Epoch Times Show Crossroads on Capitol Incident: “Anitfa ‘Agent Provocateurs‘”:

http://catholicmonitor.blogspot.com/2021/01/epoch-times-show-crossroads-on-capital.html?m=1]

Pray an Our Father now for the grace to know God’s Will and to do it.

Pray an Our Father now for America.

Pray an Our Father now for the restoration of the Church as well as the Triumph of the Kingdom of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.