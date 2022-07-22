If being a friend of this adulterous world makes one an enemy of God what can we say of those who coddle homosexuals and U.N. abortion advocates and who appoint them to high positions in the Church?

Pope Francis: Eat Less Meat to Save the Planet

David Martin | The Daily Knight

Since his elevation to the pontificate in 2013, Pope Francis has echoed the globalist narrative that we make sacrifices for the planet in “reparation” for the “sins” committed against her. His whole demeanor has been ecological as opposed to Catholic, though his latest stunt takes the cake.

Francis is now urging the youth to “ make noise ” as political activists and to eat less meat to curb global warming and save the planet. in a July 6 letter addressed to the participants in the European Union’s 2022 Youth Conference, he said there is an “urgent need” to reduce the consumption of “fossil fuels” and other “superfluous things” and added:

“In certain areas of the world, too, it would be appropriate to consume less meat: this too can help save the environment.” He said that eating less meat would help “transform the ‘old continent’ into a ‘new continent.’” (New World Order)

According to Francis, eating less meat is a form of “climate action” that helps the planet, which of course is lunar. Did Jesus and his apostles pollute the planet by eating the fatted calf?

Abstaining for the Earth Idol

Traditionally, the members of Christ have always abstained from meat on Fridays, ember days, and during Lent, in keeping with Christ’s precept that we “do penance.” Abstaining from meat is a key part of our Christian observance and worship of God, but now Francis is advocating that we do this for the planet, a dumb piece of dirt that neither sees, hears, nor understands. His meatless sacrifice is a mockery of the true sacrifice that Christians render to God.

Idolatry

Some will scornfully ask, ”Are you saying that Pope Francis is engaging in idol worship?” To that we ask, “Did Francis not bow and offer incense to the earth-idol Pachamama at St. Peter’s Basilica in October 2019?” The answer is, “yes,” Francis bows to the planetary idol of “Mother Earth” symbolized by Pachamama, and it’s being reported now that he is scheduled to participate in a pagan “ritual of purification” this month at Sacred Heart Church in Calgary, Canada. The indigenous formula of appeasing pagan gods – processing (into the Church) holding a bowl of smoldering cedar, sage, sweetgrass, and tobacco – will be employed as a means of “purifying” the Church of “evil spirits.”

Francis’ preoccupation with indigenous practice shouldn’t surprise us seeing that his 2015 recyclical Laudato Si is all about being one with the planet, not about being one with God. Therein, Francis purports a new environmental paganism by introducing a new category of “sins against the earth” to be introduced into moral theology.

In a word, Francis is all about the so-called sustainability of the planet, not the sustainability of Holy Tradition. Eating beef is now a slight against the planet. To beasts, whales, and indigenous feathers he says, “Let them live,” but to the Traditional Latin Mass he says, “Let it die.” Yea, he has gone out of his way to oppress and halt the True Sacrifice to God.

People will ask, “Does Francis side with God or with the world?” Certainly, it can’t be both. The Apostle James makes it clear that “The friendship of this world is the enemy of God” and that “Whosoever therefore will be a friend of this world, becometh an enemy of God.” (James 4:4)

If being a friend of this adulterous world makes one an enemy of God what can we say of those who coddle homosexuals and U.N. abortion advocates and who appoint them to high positions in the Church?

God help Francis.