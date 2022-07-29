MONSTROUS JUSTIN TRUDEAU LAUNCHES YET ANOTHER ATTACK ON THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH

SEARCH

Might Francis agree with the Anti-Christian Propaganda taught at Pelosi/Newsom Schools that “made National Headlines… for Literally Suggesting Children Chant to the Aztec Gods of Cannibalism & Human Sacrifice”?

July 29, 2022

….BEFORE HIS BLESSED FRANCIS, MONSTROUS JUSTIN TRUDEAU ISSUES YET ANOTHER ATTACK AGAINST THE CHURCH FOR “ITS ROLE” IN THE “SPIRITUAL ABUSE, CULTURAL ABUSE, EMOTIONAL ABUSE, PHYSICAL ABUSE AND SEXUAL ABUSE OF INDIGENOUS CHILDREN IN CHURCH RUN SCHOOLS.”

Mass-Crushing Francis Accuses Catholic Priests And Religious Who Gave Their Lives To Convert Native Canadian People Of ‘Cancel Culture’ – Canon 212 [https://canon212.com/]

Students are to be taught that white Christian settlers committed "theocide" against indigenous tribes when they arrived in the New World by murdering Native American gods and replacing them with the Christian God. According to the curriculum, this replacement ushered in a regime defined by "coloniality, dehumanization, and genocide," and the "explicit erasure and replacement of holistic Indigeneity and humanity." But all is not lost, we are told. For students will learn that they have the power and the responsibility to build a social order defined by "countergenocide," which will eventually supplant the last vestiges of colonial Christianity and pave the way for the "regeneration of indigenous epistemic and cultural futurity." Students first clap and chant to the god Tezkatlipoka — whom the Aztecs traditionally worshipped with human sacrifice and cannibalism — asking him for the power to be "warriors" for "social justice."

The myth of indigenous utopia | C2C Journal

c2cjournal.ca

Conversely, the Report deals extensively with similar activities, some now viewed as crimes against humanity, when they were perpetrated by European societies, regardless of their relevance to Canada. This partial and selective story is well on its way to becoming our country’s “official history”. It is increasingly taught in our schools and is constantly regurgitated by prominent members of the Canadian intelligentsia. One of the latest to do so is Niigaan Sinclair, Associate Professor of native studies at the University of Manitoba and son of Senator Murray Sinclair, former chair of the Indian Residential Schools Truth and Reconciliation Commission…

… There is no evidence that the aboriginal settlers of the Americas, as full and equal members of the human race, were any different from their pre-modern counterparts all across the globe, including Western Europe…

… In every other culture but Sinclair’s, apparently, infanticide was used to control population growth beyond the environmental carrying capacity of stone-age hunters and gatherers; ethnic cleansing was undertaken against alien neighbours when local groups exceeded the demographic sustainability of their territories under simple forms of farming; cannibalism was practiced as a response to hunger or to capture the spiritual power of competitors; wholesale extermination of enemies – genocide – was organized and executed to seize territory or eliminate military threats; and just about any alien group (now called “subalterns” in Marxist postcolonial studies) was subject to enslavement in support of forced labour, sexual exploitation, trade, or status enhancement…Around the world, groups that excelled at these practices, including the Aztec of Mexico and Inca of Peru, slowly evolved into state-level societies. In the process they typically conquered, exiled, or absorbed their neighbours. Sometimes they butchered them for food, as the Aztecs did…

… What Sinclair ignores most of all is that, unlike so many other places in the world, including Western Europe where even the names of most preliterate indigenous groups disappeared millennia ago, the post-contact European treatment of Canada’s original inhabitants involved neither genocide, nor slavery, nor ethnic cleansing, nor total assimilation, nor tribute extraction. On the contrary, though there was an unfortunate and unjustified period of legislated racial segregation for treaty Indians between 1885 and 1951, as well as other small and large injustices from first contact to the present, European settlement starting in 1535 eventually resulted in permanent pacification (the abolition of tribal warfare and the voluntary signing of treaties), the free and lively exchange of aboriginal products for European manufactured goods for 250 years, tens of billions of dollars spent since Confederation in 1867 to enhance the well-being of indigenous peoples, and an Indian Act (1876) and the Constitution Act (1982) – both rooted in the Royal Proclamation of 1763 – which defined, enhanced, and preserved the special rights and privileges of aboriginals (especially their treaty rights).

Warts and all, no country has ever done more for its indigenous people. And Professor Sinclair’s haughty claims to aboriginal moral superiority over European savagery have no foundation in Canadian history. – The myth of indigenous utopia | C2C Journal

c2cjournal.ca [https://c2cjournal.ca/2017/11/the-myth-of-indigenous-utopia/]

Might Francis agree with the Anti-Christian propaganda taught at Nancy Pelosi/Gavin Newsom schoolsthat “made national headlines… for literally suggesting children chant to the Aztec gods of cannibalism and human sacrifice”? In 2021, The Epoch Times reported:

This is part 19 in a series examining education in the United States.

Long before California’s infamous “ethnic studies” curriculum made national headlines last month for literally suggesting children chant to the Aztec gods of cannibalism and human sacrifice, the insidious weaponization of “race” and “racism” had already overtaken the nation’s government school system.

The racist effort to divide and conquer Americans by “race,” all under the guise of examining everything through the “lens of racism” and fighting “structural” or “systemic” racism, has come to be known as Critical Race Theory, or CRT. [https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_morningbrief/echoes-of-mao-weaponizing-schools-with-critical-race-theory_3769243.html?utm_source=Morningbrief&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-04-14&mktids=c3fec90b6b98f0d1883cadde90b488d2&est=%2BCke%2BAS%2FBEveDBRKTHkS125250bR56UJEjbCizdFl95TiD91DMlPHsDCHQWd]

Glenn Beck revealed the level of Anti-Christian propaganda taught at Pelosi/Newsom’s schools:

Glenn read an excerpt from the National Review report describing the curriculum:

Students are to be taught that white Christian settlers committed “theocide” against indigenous tribes when they arrived in the New World by murdering Native American gods and replacing them with the Christian God. According to the curriculum, this replacement ushered in a regime defined by “coloniality, dehumanization, and genocide,” and the “explicit erasure and replacement of holistic Indigeneity and humanity.” But all is not lost, we are told. For students will learn that they have the power and the responsibility to build a social order defined by “countergenocide,” which will eventually supplant the last vestiges of colonial Christianity and pave the way for the “regeneration of indigenous epistemic and cultural futurity.”

Students first clap and chant to the god Tezkatlipoka — whom the Aztecs traditionally worshipped with human sacrifice and cannibalism — asking him for the power to be “warriors” for “social justice.” Next, the students chant to the gods Quetzalcoatl, Huitzilopochtli, and Xipe Totek, seeking “healing epistemologies” and “a revolutionary spirit.” Huitzilopochtli, in particular, is the Aztec deity of war and inspired hundreds of thousands of human sacrifices during Aztec rule.[https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/california-schools-chant-aztec?rebelltitem=1#rebelltitem1]

