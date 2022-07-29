THE ALL TOO EVIDENT WEAKNESS OF THE BIDEN PRESIDENCY IS INVITING NOT ONLY THE MAJOR POWERS OF CHINA AND RUSSIA TO WAGE WAR AGAINST THE UNITED STATES BUT EVEN THE LITTLE MAN IN CHARGE OF NORTH KOREA IS FEELING BOLD ENOUGH TO JOIN IN THE THREATS OF CHINA AND RUSSIA AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA





North Korea Smells Weakness, Threatens Biden with Nuclear War

By

Paul Duke

–

July 29, 2022

Just a few years ago, when Donald Trump was the man sitting at the Resolute Desk, North Korea wouldn’t have dared to threaten the United States with nuclear war.

In fact, Trump became the first US President ever to step foot inside of North Korea, invited there by Kim Jong Un himself after a series of highly successful diplomatic maneuvers.

For Joe Biden, however, Kim has a completely different message.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said Thursday, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war. Kim’s speech to war veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. North Korea will likely intensify its threats against the United States and South Korea as the allies prepare to expand summertime exercises the North views as an invasion rehearsal, some observers say. “Our armed forces are completely prepared to respond to any crisis, and our country’s nuclear war deterrent is also ready to mobilize its absolute power dutifully, exactly and swiftly in accordance with its mission,” Kim said in Wednesday’s speech, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

And that wasn’t all:

He accused the United States of “demonizing” North Korea to justify its hostile policies. He said U.S.-South Korea military drills show the U.S.’s “double standards” and “gangster-like” aspects because it brands North Korea’s routine military activities — an apparent reference to its missile tests — as provocations or threats.

The threat comes amid similar aggression from both Russia and China, who’ve themselves seemed to feel no fear in dealing with the Biden administration.