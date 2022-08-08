HOW CAN ANYONE SERIOUSLY CONTEND THAT JORGE BERGOLIO IS THE VICAR OF CHRIST

Pope Francis Praises Fr. James Martin’s LGBT Conference

David Martin | The Daily Knight

Pope Francis praised the LGBT conference for its work to promote “the culture of encounter”

Pope Francis has again endorsed dissident, pro-LGBT Jesuit Father James Martin , praising him for an infamous LGBT conference he recently hosted and for the “culture of encounter” he promotes among homosexual clergy.

In an endearing letter on August 2, Francis strongly encouraged Martin “to continue working in the culture of encounter, which shortens distances and enriches us with our differences.”

Yes, the pope is urging this sex-offender to continue his work to promote LGBT encounter among Catholics on the grounds that it “enriches us.”

St. Paul refers to this encounter as “men with men working that which is filthy” (Romans 1:27) and warns that “they who do such things, are worthy of death; and not only they that do them, but they also that consent to them that do them.” (1:32)

Infamous Use of God’s Name

Fr. James Martin lives for his lewd encounter and has infamously used the name of Holy Church to promote his filthy cause among Catholic priests, and now we see Francis lavishing praise upon his criminal aspiration to infect clergy with sodomy, which is one of the four sins crying to heaven for vengeance. “Woe to the world because of scandals.” (Mt. 18:7)

Francis apparently has forgotten the fierce punishment and destruction that befell Sodom and Gomorrah for the sin of homosexuality. The sodomy of today would make the people of Sodom blush and here we see the pope blessing this crime in the name of God.

In his letter to “Fr.” Martin, Francis praised the ability “to look at each other face to face” and said that “the most valuable thing” about his queer conference was “what happened in the interpersonal meetings.”

Not Catholic

Naturally, this errancy of Francis does not reflect the papacy or the Catholic Church and it’s important that people understand this. Hopefully, this latest shame might prompt a committee of bishops to look into the legitimacy of his election because, unfortunately, Francis does not behave like a pope. “By their fruits you shall know them.” (Mt. 7:20)

The entire text of Francis’ letter to Fr. James Martin can be read here .