

Merrick Garland found himself in hot water after getting this devastating news

As it stands, the FBI’s raid on President Trump’s private residence in Mar-a-Lago may be the news event of our lifetimes.

This raid by the FBI reeks of political retribution to voters across the nation and from both sides of the aisle.

The FBI has been transformed into the secret police of the radical Left

Over the last several years, it has become increasingly clear that the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies have completely lost focus on their purpose, which is to protect the American public.

Now these well-funded agencies only care about one thing, and that is coming after former President Trump.

But no matter how hard they look, and how hard they try to frame Trump, he just keeps proving himself innocent of whatever crimes the Left hopes he committed.

The recent early-morning raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is the height of the Left’s latest witch hunt.

Make no mistake, there was nothing normal about this raid.

Not only were Trump’s lawyers not permitted to observe the raid, but according to recent reports, much of what the FBI confiscated may have been protected by attorney client privilege.

That means the FBI had no legal right to seize those documents, and everything in their position could be illegal, or at best fruit of the poisonous tree.

Fox News dropped a bombshell on Garland when they declared “The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.”

The report went on to say ”the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers’ request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records.”

The FBI and the DOJ are in very big trouble with the American public

It is becoming increasingly obvious that the Department of Justice led by Merrick Garland, and to a larger extent Joe Biden, are quickly losing the trust of the American public.

Not only did this raid prove that the rule of law means nothing to them, but it also shows that they have become the henchmen for the far-left.

This is not sitting well with the American public, who have voiced their concerns with the raid.

In the next several weeks and months, expect the Department of Justice to do everything they can to downplay the raid, even though it was a very big deal.

Voters will have the ultimate say this November when they head to the polls, and as of now things are not looking great for Democrats.

This raid has completely reenergized Trump and the Republican base who rightfully feel betrayed and lied to.

The FBI has a lot of explaining to do to the American public, who already do not trust the FBI after years of corruption and lies.

Perhaps the FBI could make themselves useful and go after Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton for their laundry list of crimes.

Perhaps the FBI could make themselves useful and go after Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton for their laundry list of crimes.