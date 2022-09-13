Louisiana Senator JOHN KENNEDY asks for your help!

|Senator John Kennedy
|to me
Folks,
I have hope for my Liberal friends…jellyfish have survived for more than 165 million years without a brain, so there is hope for a few of them.
Just going over the situation in the United States Senate so far it’s looking like it could be one of our worst months in recent memory.
If you are on my team and have a brain, unlike the D.C. Radicals, then I’m asking for a prayer that we just might beat Chuck Schumer !
I’m a simple man. I like a good book, taking my dogs for a Sunday stroll, and beating Chuck Schumer in any way possible.
Will you give me the satisfaction of besting that Yankee from New York?
God Bless You,
Senator John Kennedy