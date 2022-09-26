ONLY AN IGNORANT FOOL WILL BLINDLY ALLOW HIMSELF/HERSELF TO BE INJECTED WITH SHOTS WHICH OUR ‘MASTERS’ ARE DEVELOPING USING NEW GENETIC ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES BEING FASTRACKED TO PRODUCE A PIPELINE OF mRNA SHOTS AND OTHER GENE THERAPIES AND GENETIC ENGINEERING THAT WILL FURTHER THE TRANSHUMANIST AGENDA TO CREATE ‘AUGMENTED’ HUMAN BEINGS

September 12, 2022, President Biden signed the “Executive Order on Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation for a Sustainable, Safe and Secure American Bioeconomy”

Specified in that order is the development of genetic engineering technologies and techniques “to be able to write circuitry for cells and predictably program biology in the same way in which we write software and program computers,” as well as genetic technologies to “unlock the power of biological data” using “computing tools and artificial intelligence”

This executive order establishes a fast-tracked pipeline of mRNA shots and other gene therapies that will further the transhumanist agenda to create augmented humans and bring us into a post-human world

Drug makers have clearly expected this free-for-all as they have loads of mRNA candidates in their pipelines. September 14, 2022, Pfizer initiated a Phase 3 study that will test a quadrivalent mRNA-based flu shot on 25,000 American adults

Moderna began its Phase 3 mRNA flu jab trial in early June 2022. Ultimately, Moderna wants to create an annual mRNA shot that covers all of the top 10 viruses that result in hospitalizations each year

Additionally, “obstacles for commercialization” will be reduced “so that innovative technologies and products can reach markets faster.” What we have here is, in a nutshell, the creation of a fast-tracked mRNA pipeline.

When, in June 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration quietly implemented a “Future Framework” scheme2 to deliver reformulated COVID boosters without additional testing, I predicted that this “no testing required” formula would spread beyond COVID shots. And, according to this executive order, that’s exactly what’s about to happen.

In early September 2022, the FDA also put out medically false and misleading COVID booster campaign messages that prove we’ve officially entered the era of transhumanism:

“It’s time to install that update! #UpdateYourAntibodies with a new #COVID19 booster.”3“Don’t be shocked! You can now #RechargeYourImmunity with an updated #COVID19 booster.”4