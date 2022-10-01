MERRICK GARLAND HAS GIVEN AMERICA OUR OWN VERSION OF ADOLPH HITLER’S GESTAPO



Tucker Carlson was shocked to discover Merrick Garland’s latest abuse of power

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland is drunk on power.

He’s weaponized the Department of Justice to kneecap the Biden regime’s political opponents.

And Tucker Carlson was shocked to discover Merrick Garland’s latest abuse of power.

https://decide.dev/lad/15117603156727654?pubid=ld-5386-1795&pubo=https%3A%2F%2Fpatriotpolitical.com&rid=&width=696&utm_source=patpolnl&utm_campaign=newsletter&utm_medium=email

The FBI is turning a blind eye to the Left’s violence while targeting the Right

Democrats are seething with rage after the Supreme Court put an end to the abortion on demand by overturning Roe v. Wade.

As the late Rush Limbaugh said, abortion is the holy sacrament to the religion of liberalism.

While deranged pro-abortion activists are firebombing crisis pregnancy centers and vandalizing churches, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Justice Department is sitting on its hands.

Instead of going after actual criminals, the rogue FBI is dropping the hammer on pro-life activists.

Mark Houck is a father of seven, and Catholic, pro-life activist in Pennsylvania.

He regularly leads prayers and protests outside of abortion clinics in the state.

After a deranged Planned Parenthood escort harassed his 12-year-old son outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia, Houck stepped in to defend him.

The escort filed charges against Houck in state court over the October 2021 incident, but the case was dismissed.

Nearly a year after the charges against Houck were dismissed, the FBI dropped the hammer on him in terrifying fashion.

The FBI unleashed 20 armed agents to raid his rural Pennsylvania home in order to arrest him for supposedly violating a federal law called the Freedom of Access Clinic Entrances Act, or FACE Act, which makes it a crime to interfere or intimidate anyone seeking or providing an abortion.

Houck’s family is completely traumatized by this East German Stasi-style raid

Houck’s wife, Ryan-Marie, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to tell Fox News’ Tucker Carlson about the FBI’s bone-chilling raid on their home.

“My entire front yard, you could barely see it, it was covered with at least 15 big trucks and cars,” Ryan-Marie said. “There were 20, 25, 30, men, women, completely in jackets with shields and helmets and guns. They were behind cars. It was something I would never expect to see on my front lawn.”

The FBI launched a full-scale raid reserved for the most wanted criminals on a father of seven for allegedly committing a minor crime.

Ryan-Marie said FBI agents raided their home with “guns drawn” while her husband was put in “shackles” and the couple’s children watched.

“It was devastating,” Ryan-Marie told Carlson. “As you can imagine, it’s hard to even express the victimization and how traumatized we all are due to this unnecessary thing that happened to us.”

Ryan-Marie said the FBI’s gestapo tactics traumatized her children, leaving them “crying” and afraid to sleep alone.

“The older ones, we can talk, we can cry,” Ryan-Marie said. “We’ve had some counseling, we have more counseling to do. And the little ones, they’re scared. There’s a lot of crying and a lot of unrestful sleep. A lot of kids in our bed at night and in the morning.”

Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice is stooping to unthinkable new lows in his crusade against the Biden regime’s political enemies.