ALL FEDERAL EMPLOYEES ARE ANSWERABLE TO THE PEOPLE OF THE NATION THROUGH THEIR CONGRESS: FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER (HOW IRONIC THAT HIS NAME SHOULD MEAN “CHRIST BEARER”) RESEMBLES THE HEAD OF HITLER’S GESTAPO IN HIS DISDAIN FOR THE AUTHORITY OF CONGRESS

Sen. Chuck Grassley Blows Things Up on FBI Director Wray with 5 Words

Thursday was a tough day for the FBI director. Senator Ted Cruz just had his way with Wray, and Sen. Chuck Grassley finished him off.

FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on a variety of issues.

Cruz grilled him over how the FBI was politicizing cases, he focused on some patriotic symbols that have been demonized by the department as signs of “militia violent extremism.”

Wray sounded either ignorant or he was lying.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn took the baton and questioned Wray about Russia collusion and the Hunter Biden laptop. Wray’s case looked even worse after that. He would not even admit that they had the laptop.

The fact that Wray would not even talk about basic truths indicates how compromised they may be.

What can the director comment on? There was very little revealed by Wray.

When the senators ultimately circled him and called him out on his lack of response, Wray said, “Sorry, guys, I can’t stick around, I have to catch a plane.”

He actually said that to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The Iowa senator seemed astonished and then absolutely nailed Wray with a simple statement.

“You have your own plane.”

Christopher Wray just couldn’t stand the heat and would not stick around to give the GOP senators even 20 more minutes to ask him questions he wouldn’t answer.

Somebody should remind the FBI director who he works for, and who pays for his very own plane.

Former President Trump may be out of office, but there are still committed conservative senators who are focusing on cleaning up the swamp.

The truth is they may need to clean house at the FBI. Wray is not the man to get that job done.

Step one, take back the House. Step two, take back the White House. Step three, clean house at the FBI.

Watch Grassley Work: