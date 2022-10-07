FBI IS TAKING AGENTS OFF OF CHILD PREDATOR CASES. COULD THE REASON BE THAT SUCH CASES HAVE NO ANTI-TRUMP VALUE COMPARED TO PROTECTION OF ABORTION CLINICS

Whistleblower Says FBI Is Taking Agents Off Of Child Predator Cases

Republican Congressman Jim Jordan sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray last week citing a whistleblower who claimed that the FBI has been reassigning agents from child sexual abuse cases to the more politically-motivated January 6 investigations.

The whistleblower reported that the FBI is reassigning resources to pursue the ongoing January 6 investigations because child sexual abuse cases are “no longer an FBI priority” and should be referred to local law enforcement.

In his letter to Director Wray, Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, demanded to know why the FBI would be shifting resources away from child sexual abuse cases.

Jordan described the alleged decision as “derelictions of the FBI’s mission to investigate violations of federal laws.” He said downgrading child sexual abuse cases is “a grave disservice to the victims” and accused Wray of downplaying crimes “that do not advance the FBI leadership’s political agenda.”

Jordan also cited reports from other whistleblowers who have described the culture within the FBI’s top leadership as “rotted,” and he reminded Wray that the bureau “is not immune to oversight or accountability.”

Well, the bureau is immune to oversight so long as the Democrats control Congress.

Congressman Jordan previously sent a letter to Director Wray citing whistleblowers who claimed that FBI officials have been “pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism’” regardless of whether the cases meet the necessary criteria.

In his previous letter, Jordan accused the FBI of “artificially padding” the data to help advance the Biden administration’s narrative that “domestic violent extremism is the ‘greatest threat’ facing our country.”



