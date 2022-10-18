TO BE FOREWARNED IS TO BE FORE ARMED

Posted on October 18, 2022 by abyssum

Dear fellow Catholics – I’m working on an article for the League of St. Peter Damian on the Synodal Destruction of Catholic faith and morals. It will take me more than a month to finish. In the meantime, I want to give you a heads up on the universal movement to destroy the Catholic Church which is currently being led by the German and Flemish Bishops’s Conferences. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Read for yourself DER SYNODALE WEG – The SYNODAL Way with special attention to English: Der Synodale Weg (synodalerweg.de) and

HerderThema-SW-ENG_UniversalChurchinMotion-SynodalPaths.pdf (synodalerweg.de)   

For details on the destruction of Catholic morals regarding divorce, masturbation, sex education [so-called], fornication, homosexuality, transgenderism, contraception, etc. see the English translation of the 30 page document “Life in succeeding relationships” at  ENGL_SV-IV-SynodalForum-IV-Foundational-text_Second-reading.pdf (synodalerweg.de). I’d advise you to not eat before reading the text.  

Randy Engel, founder and editor of the League of St. Peter Damian [www.stpeterdamian.com]

About abyssum

I am a retired Roman Catholic Bishop, Bishop Emeritus of Corpus Christi, Texas
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s