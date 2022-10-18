TO BE FOREWARNED IS TO BE FORE ARMED

Dear fellow Catholics – I’m working on an article for the League of St. Peter Damian on the Synodal Destruction of Catholic faith and morals. It will take me more than a month to finish. In the meantime, I want to give you a heads up on the universal movement to destroy the Catholic Church which is currently being led by the German and Flemish Bishops’s Conferences. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Read for yourself DER SYNODALE WEG – The SYNODAL Way with special attention to English: Der Synodale Weg (synodalerweg.de) and

HerderThema-SW-ENG_UniversalChurchinMotion-SynodalPaths.pdf (synodalerweg.de)

For details on the destruction of Catholic morals regarding divorce, masturbation, sex education [so-called], fornication, homosexuality, transgenderism, contraception, etc. see the English translation of the 30 page document “Life in succeeding relationships” at ENGL_SV-IV-SynodalForum-IV-Foundational-text_Second-reading.pdf (synodalerweg.de). I’d advise you to not eat before reading the text.

Randy Engel, founder and editor of the League of St. Peter Damian [www.stpeterdamian.com]