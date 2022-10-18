Ohio Senate Debate: “J.D. Vance Defends His Biracial Children Against Racist Attacks from Leftists: ‘We’re Sick of It!’ This is the Democratic Party! They’re the most racist part of our government! They project their racism on Republicans/Conservatives. Vote Red I if you want our Country Back!”

October 18, 2022

Domenica D’Elia

@domenicadelia22

J.D. Vance Defends His Biracial Children Against Racist Attacks from Leftists: ‘We’re Sick of It!’ This is the Democratic Party! They’re the most racist part of our government! They project their racism on Republicans/Conservatives. Vote Red I if you want our Country Back! [https://twitter.com/domenicadelia22/status/1582336653502590978]

Axios report on Ohio Senate debate:

J.D. Vance and Rep. Tim Ryan clashed over racism during the Ohio Senate candidates’ final debate on Monday evening.

Driving the news: Vance accused Ryan of “slander” and said he’s “disgusting” after the Democrat claimed his Republican rival defended far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and suggested he backed “white replacement theory,” a conspiracy theory that has strains of anti-Semitism, racism and anti-immigrant sentiment.

What they’re saying: “Here’s exactly what happens when the media and people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging in great replacement theory,” said Vance, whose wife is Indian American.

“What happens is my own children — my biracial children — get attacked by scumbags online and in person, because you are so desperate for political power that you’ll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism. We are sick of it,” he added.

“You can believe in the border without being a racist.” [https://www.axios.com/2022/10/18/jd-vance-tim-ryan-ohio-senate-debate-racism

Pray an Our Father now in reparation for the sins of Francis’s Amoris Laetitia.

