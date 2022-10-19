LIAR, LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE

Democrat Hysteria Over Abortion
October 19, 2022
Catholic League president Bill Donohue comments on the way Democrats are talking about abortion:
Most Americans are worried about inflation, their life savings, crime, open borders and education. Way down the list of concerns is abortion. But for Democrat leaders, nothing is more important.
“Hysteria” is the only word that accurately describes what leading Democrats are saying. Why the sky hasn’t fallen is a mystery. Here are some examples.
On October 17, Vice President Kamala Harris opened her remarks at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles by noting “when I’m traveling around the country, one of the feelings that I hear most is fear. It’s fear.” She later said, “there’s a lot of fear.”
The fear she was talking about was not the fear of being killed, raped or mugged. Nor was it the fear of families not being able to pay their bills. It was the fear that in some places elected officials have placed restrictions on abortion.
On October 18, President Biden held a political rally on abortion saying, “Patients are being denied prescriptions that they’ve been taking for years for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, you know, because pharmacies are concerned that those drugs could also be used to terminate a pregnancy so they’re not giving them their prescriptions.”
No evidence was given.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said after the overturning of Roe v. Wade that “People will die because of this decision.”
She was not referring to children being killed by abortion but to some hypothetical case involving what she calls pregnant “menstruating people.”
A new TV ad from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee quotes a doctor saying he thought the days of “back-alley abortions” were over. “Too often, women died. I thought those days were long behind us. But not for Mehmet Oz [the Pennsylvania Republican senatorial candidate].”
Fact Check: According to the CDC, the number of women who died of an illegal abortion in 1972 (the year before Roe) was not some astronomical figure, as pro-abortion activists have alleged. The number was 39.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that “MAGA” Republicans have “pledged to ban abortion in all 50 states and sentence doctors for 5 years in prison.” Similarly, Kamala Harris has said their goal is to criminalize doctors and nurses “with up to five years in prison.”
This is patently untrue. What some Republicans have said is that healthcare providers who intentionally allow a baby born alive as a result of a botched abortion could serve up to 5 years in prison if they failed to attend to the child. The issue is infanticide, not abortion, which apparently makes no difference to these women.
Rep. Eric Swalwell is running a TV ad showing cops with guns drawn showing up at a house handcuffing a woman in front of her screaming husband and children because she had an unlawful abortion.
In fact, the only people who are being subjected to SWAT Teams showing up at their homes with guns drawn are pro-life activists.
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams charged in August that her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp, wants to “investigate and punish women for having miscarriages.” PolitiFact, hardly a right-wing source, said her accusation was completely false.
To demagogue any issue is despicable, and it is doubly so when the issue is sensitive and divisive. It is a sign of desperation that so many prominent Democrats are distorting, and indeed lying, about abortion, just to get votes.
-
Join 1,536 other followers
Archives
- October 2022
- September 2022
- August 2022
- July 2022
- June 2022
- May 2022
- April 2022
- March 2022
- February 2022
- January 2022
- December 2021
- November 2021
- October 2021
- September 2021
- August 2021
- July 2021
- June 2021
- May 2021
- April 2021
- March 2021
- February 2021
- January 2021
- December 2020
- November 2020
- October 2020
- September 2020
- August 2020
- July 2020
- June 2020
- May 2020
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- March 2013
- February 2013
- January 2013
- December 2012
- November 2012
- October 2012
- September 2012
- August 2012
- July 2012
- June 2012
- May 2012
- April 2012
- March 2012
- February 2012
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- January 2010
- December 2009
- November 2009
- October 2009
- September 2009
- August 2009
- July 2009
- June 2009
- May 2009
-
Recent Posts
- Currently, 13 top White House aides to Joe Biden previously worked for Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Lyft, Microsoft, Twitter, or Uber. And 50 or more “senior officials” in the Biden Administration worked for Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, or Microsoft. It is now impossible for a Democratic administration to oversee Silicon Valley when so many of its top-ranking appointees were enriched by Big Tech and likely will be again upon completion of their brief tenures. Currently, Biden grandees like Alejandro Mayorkas or Antony Blinken can claim prior dutiful legal service for Facebook, and likely will soon return to do work for their former paymasters.
- APOLOGIA PRO VITA SUA
- LIAR, LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE
- Ohio Senate Debate: “J.D. Vance Defends His Biracial Children Against Racist Attacks from Leftists: ‘We’re Sick of It!’ This is the Democratic Party! They’re the most racist part of our government! They project their racism on Republicans/Conservatives. Vote Red I if you want our Country Back!”
- TO BE FOREWARNED IS TO BE FORE ARMED
Top Posts & Pages
- TO BE FOREWARNED IS TO BE FORE ARMED
- Ohio Senate Debate: "J.D. Vance Defends His Biracial Children Against Racist Attacks from Leftists: ‘We’re Sick of It!’ This is the Democratic Party! They’re the most racist part of our government! They project their racism on Republicans/Conservatives. Vote Red I if you want our Country Back!"
- PLEASE, LORD, GIVE US A SHEPHERD WHO CAN LEAD US AND LOVE US
- SURPRISE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- LIAR, LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE
- Currently, 13 top White House aides to Joe Biden previously worked for Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Lyft, Microsoft, Twitter, or Uber. And 50 or more “senior officials” in the Biden Administration worked for Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, or Microsoft. It is now impossible for a Democratic administration to oversee Silicon Valley when so many of its top-ranking appointees were enriched by Big Tech and likely will be again upon completion of their brief tenures. Currently, Biden grandees like Alejandro Mayorkas or Antony Blinken can claim prior dutiful legal service for Facebook, and likely will soon return to do work for their former paymasters.
- BY HIS OWN WORDS JORGE BERGOLIO CONDEMNS HIMSELF
- APOLOGIA PRO VITA SUA
- THE POST-WAR COUNCIL TURNS SIXTY
- I BELIEVE
Top Clicks