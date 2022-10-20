GOD SAVE PENNSYLVANIA AND THE UNITED STATES FROM SENATE CANDIDATE JOHN FETTERMAN

Home

Democrat Senate Candidate Caught on Camera Committing Crime, Vandalizing a Black-Owned Business – VIDEO

Mike Vance

October 14, 2022

PA Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman was caught on camera committing the crime of vandalism against a black-owned business. This happened while Fetterman was Mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.

The story was covered by local news when it happened. Fetterman didn’t even care that surveillance cameras were in place and would catch what he was doing.

Fetterman changed the marquee letter sign of a place called Club 804. He changed it from “Opening Soon Under New Management” to “Closed Not Opening Soon.”

The PA Senate race has tightened up between Fetterman and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Per USA Today, “Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, was backed by 46% of those surveyed. Oz, a celebrity doctor endorsed by former president Donald Trump, was backed by 40%. That’s closer than the nine-point lead, 46%-37%, that Fetterman held in the USA TODAY/Suffolk survey taken in June.”

The PA Senate seat is a crucial one for the November midterms. It’s important for the Republican Party to show out in full force in the state of Pennsylvania.