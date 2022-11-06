HUNTER BIDEN’S CONNECTION TO RED CHINA IS A TREMENDOUS SOURCE OF LIABILITY FOR HIS FATHER, JOSEPH BIDEN AND FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Jack Maxey reveals Hunter Biden’s connection to Ukraine biolabs and Wuhan China

‘Look at your phones right now, and type in Metabiota and corona and bats. You will find numerous scientific papers signed by George Gao, the husband of Hunter Biden’s secretary in Beijing.’

The Eric Metaxas Radio Show / Rumble

Maike

Hickso

Sat Nov 5, 2022 – 7:37 pm EDT

(LifeSiteNews) — Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room and current member of LifeSite’s Faith & Reason, has revealed a connection between Hunter Biden, the research company Metabiota – which is involved with biolabs in Ukraine – as well as the Wuhan Chinese lab that is responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

Maxey based his findings on some of the e-mails found in Hunter Biden’s laptop, as well as further research he personally conducted. While Maxey has been talking about these connections for some time, the story has been largely overlooked.

In a September 7 interview with the Sovereign Soul Show, Maxey explained this crucial and troubling connection between Hunter Biden and the Wuhan lab as follows:

Let’s go back to COVID. Literally, Hunter Biden and his partners raised millions of dollars from Metabiota. Metabiota was a privatized company that the U.S. intelligence used to run the biolabs in Ukraine which I have uncovered, [they are] also deeply involved inside the Wuhan lab. You can find papers written by Metabiota describing them as bat and corona experts. And Hunter had a secretary in Beijing, named Xiaoyang, her last name is Zeng, spelled Z E N G, and her husband is a guy named Fu Gao, or George Gao, senior, top guy in the Chinese CDC. And Hunter hooks this guy up with Metabiota, and they essentially run the gain of function experiments inside the Wuhan lab that gave us COVID! U.S. intel and disgusting characters like Tony Fauci et al are just as responsible for the COVID outbreak as the Chinese Communists, because we off-shored their Frankenstein experiments to China because they weren’t under law allowed to engage in these experiments inside the United States. And they went completely rogue, and now millions of people around the world lost their lives; the economy of the world lost trillions and trillions of lost opportunities, family businesses destroyed: these people need to be held to account.

A little research into the connection between Metabiota and the bat and corona research can confirm Maxey’s claims. See here for a 2017 study on bats and coronaviruses with Metabiota involvement; as well as another here.

By August of this year, Maxey had already developed and presented his thesis quite extensively.

At a political rally in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania on August 27, Maxey called Metabiota “the prime contractor inside all these Ukrainian labs.” He then also referred to a specific e-mail on the Hunter Biden laptop “between Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s broker-dealer manager and Hunter [Biden], which says: ‘Hunter, we gotta get a hold of Xiaoying’s husband, because I think he and the CDC could be really helpful for Metabiota.’”

On his Gettr account, Maxey has posted that 2014 e-mail from Schwerin to Hunter Biden.

Schwerin had also written on May 29 of that year: “Now that you got me thinking that way there are obviously some real potential synergies between Xiaoying’s husband’s work at CDC and what Metabiota does. Something else to think about.”

It is worth noting that in 2014, Xiaoying’s husband and his connection with the Chinese CDC are mentioned at least twice more in e-mail correspondence with Hunter Biden, each time mentioning possible ways of collaborating with him.

At the rally, Maxey continued: “Xiaoying, as it turns out this woman’s name: Xiaoying Zeng – or Zung, as they pronounce it, it is spelled Z E N G – she is a daughter inside the major Shanghai – CCP crime family, called the Zungs, who runs something called the ‘Shanghai clique’, and they have a lot of overlaps in Shanghai with another group called the – surprise – ‘oil clique’. And, guess what, her husband is a guy named Fu Gao or George Gao, trained either at Oxford or Cambridge, [who] spent a bunch of years in the United States, and he is a top guy at the Chinese CDC.”

Here, Maxey invited his audience to do some quick research of their own: “Look at your phones right now, and type in Metabiota and corona and bats. You will find numerous scientific papers signed by George Gao, the husband of Hunter Biden’s secretary in Beijing, and Metabiota on, guess what, coronaviruses – dozens of them.”

The Yale graduate and political analyst then also explained the history of Metabiota and how it “was created by U.S. intelligence”:

Essentially, in 2005, there was a presidential study done on weapons of mass destruction. It is unclassified, you can find it online. And in the WMD section of it, they have a section on biological and bio agents – be they lab-created, be they weapons of mass destruction, or naturally occurring. And after H1N1, we decided we needed an early warning system to be able to monitor these viruses and biological agents around the world. The recommendation in that document was that we create Special Forces fast teams, we train them up in biological weapons and then we attach to them scientists whom we support academically and whatever else, but it’s going to be an operation completely controlled under the umbrella of U.S. intelligence. Well, like everything else under President [George W.] Bush, they realized that by privatizing it, somebody could get rich. So they created Metabiota. It is sort of like Blackwater, right? And Metabiota is the prime contractor inside all those Ukrainian labs that they now admit that there are 20 some of them.

Maxey provided the link to this above-quoted official 2005 document on his Gettr account in March of this year. In the same month, he actually published some 250 e-mails from the Hunter Biden laptop dealing with Metabiota and the firm’s investment in that U.S. government-controlled company. (The links for these e-mail troves were taken down fairly quickly, but here, here, and here are samples. LifeSiteNews also reported on these e-mails at the time).

In one of the e-mails provided by Maxey, John DeLoche, Hunter Biden’s business partner, explained on March 5, 2014, the nature of Metabiota as follows: “what Palantir [an artificial intelligence company] is to the CIA Metabiota is [to] the USDA [U.S. Department of Agriculture].”

Professor George Gao, the husband of Xiaoying Zeng, is a name not unknown to LifeSite readers either. He had participated at that very suspicious October 2019 event hosted by globalists preparing for a pandemic, just a few months before the coronavirus crisis started.

As reported by LifeSite’s Paul Smeaton in an article outlining this event: “Notable among them are the comments from Professor George F. Gao. He is the director-general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Gao said, in the context of the simulation, that ‘we have more cases in China, those are death cases reported, and also my staff told me that there is misinformation and there are some people who believe this is man-made, some pharmaceutical company made the virus, so there are some violations and even deaths because of this misinformation.’”

Gao also insisted in his intervention that health personnel need to be clearly instructed so they have the right answers, instead of having answers that would confuse the people.

The pandemic simulation event was organized by the World Economic Forum, together with John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Xiaoying’s own close connection with Hunter Biden and his business partners is very evident when looking at the Hunter Biden laptop. In numerous occasions, her crucial role in setting up business relations with Chinese and other corporations is distinctly highlighted. Her name is shown on e-mails, as Maxey also stated, as Xiaoying Zeng. However, the name of her husband is not explicitly mentioned. Here, we need to trust Maxey’s own research.

Maxey also once posted a screenshot of his own web search of the connection between the Wuhan lab in China from whence the coronavirus obviously came – in recent weeks, more evidence has come out pointing to the fact that the coronavirus was man-made in a lab, with a recent Faith & Reason episode calling for a just punishment of those in responsible – and Metabiota.

This search was before September of 2019, and found clear results proving a connection. In fact, the connection goes back to 2014, the year Hunter Biden and his business partners originally thought of connecting Gao with Metabiota. Maxey commented on this obvious connection on April 7 of this year: “Connect the dots people – add bats and coronaviruses too. This is all there for those with eyes to see.”

When one searches the internet for the words Metabiota, bats, and coronavirus, one finds, for example, a 2017 study organized and funded by the group, entitled “Bats are the major reservoir of coronaviruses worldwide.”

Interestingly, Professor Gao was involved with Metabiota in an official capacity then too, and as a representative of the CDC in Wuhan no less!

In 2017, Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance (which also was involved in the October 2019 pandemic simulation event) published a study on the “The beginning of the end of the pandemic era,” and as contributors are mentioned both Metabiota and Professor Gao (CDC Wuhan).

Gao is also connected with Metabiota by way of a 2018 conference that took place in Thailand.

But there are even more troubling and suspicious events that have happened.

Around the same time the Wuhan lab gain-of-function research began in 2016 – the same very thing Dr. Anthony Fauci denied having been involved with – there took place a symposium discussing the dangers of this sort of research.

A scientific report about that symposium described the discussion as follows: “A laboratory in Wuhan is on the cusp of being cleared to work with the world’s most dangerous pathogens. The move is part of a plan to build between five and seven biosafety level-4 (BSL-4) labs across the Chinese mainland by 2025, and has generated much excitement, as well as some concerns.”

Here, the report also mentioned the dangers of such a development: “Some scientists outside China worry about pathogens escaping, and the addition of a biological dimension to geopolitical tensions between China and other nations. But Chinese microbiologists are celebrating their entrance to the elite cadre empowered to wrestle with the world’s greatest biological threats.”

Professor Gao himself, however, did not see the dangers, but only the advantages of the Wuhan lab’s new work.

The report continued by quoting Gao: “’It will offer more opportunities for Chinese researchers, and our contribution on the BSL-4-level pathogens will benefit the world,’ says George Gao, director of the Chinese Academy of Sciences Key Laboratory of Pathogenic Microbiology and Immunology in Beijing. There are already two BSL-4 labs in Taiwan, but the National Bio-safety Laboratory, Wuhan, would be the first on the Chinese mainland.”

Gao is described in the report as being happy that he would be able to work with the Wuhan lab in studying certain viruses, such as the Ebola virus, and how to treat them.

Nota bene, the U.S. molecular biologist Professor Richard Ebright was referenced, as well, saying he was “not convinced of the need for more than one BSL-4 lab in mainland China. He suspects that the expansion there is a reaction to the networks in the United States and Europe, which he says are also unwarranted. He adds that governments will assume that such excess capacity is for the potential development of bioweapons.”

“These facilities are inherently dual use,” the professor stated, also saying he did not like the idea of injecting monkeys with pathogens because these animals “can run, they can scratch, they can bite.”

Interestingly, Ebright himself had also called out Fauci in 2021 on his claims that he was not involved with that particular gain-of-function research.

Here we deal again with the above-mentioned EcoHealth Alliance and its director Dr. Peter Daszak, who conducted such research with regard to coronaviruses and bats.

LifeSite’s Michael Haynes wrote at the time that new documents have been released “detailing United States funding provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) into coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).”

The document reveals “a grant from the NIH to Peter Daszak’s now-controversial EcoHealth Alliance, which has long partnered with the WIV in conducting gain-of-function research, particularly in coronaviruses,” Haynes added. This NIH funding of the gain-of-function research was taking place from 2014 to 2019.

When further looking into this field of research into coronaviruses, it becomes clear that Professor Gao himself is an expert in this field as well.

In his official curriculum vitae, his work on coronaviruses goes back to 2004, and in 2015, he is shown to have published a paper on bats and coronaviruses: “Lu*, G., Wang, Q. and Gao*, G. F., 2015, Bat-to-human: spike features determining “host jump” of coronaviruses SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and beyond. Trends in Microbiology, 23 (8): 468-478.”

Another paper is listed as “Wang, Q., Qi, J., Yuan, Y., Xuan, Y., Han, P., Wan, Y., Ji, W., Li, Y., Wu, Y., Wang, J., Iwamoto, A., Woo, P. C. Y., Yuen, K.-Y., Yan, J., Lu, G. and Gao*, G. F., 2014, Bat origins of MERS-CoV supported by bat coronavirus HKU4 usage of human receptor CD26, Cell Host and Microbe, 16 (3): 328-337.”

So what we have here, based on Maxey’s irreplaceable and courageous work, is a close connection between Hunter Biden, the wife of the (until recently) head of the Chinese CDC, Professor Gao, Ukraine-linked Metabiota, and the Wuhan lab in China.

The facts put together here could certainly be regarded as the “smoking gun.”

We trust that people with more expertise in these fields touched upon will do further research, and this report should be regarded as an invitation to do so.

Dr. Maike Hickson was born and raised in Germany. She holds a PhD from the University of Hannover, Germany, after having written in Switzerland her doctoral dissertation on the history of Swiss intellectuals before and during World War II. She now lives in the U.S. and is married to Dr. Robert Hickson, and they have been blessed with two beautiful children. She is a happy housewife who likes to write articles when time permits.

Dr. Hickson published in 2014 a Festschrift, a collection of some thirty essays written by thoughtful authors in honor of her husband upon his 70th birthday, which is entitled A Catholic Witness in Our Time.

Hickson has closely followed the papacy of Pope Francis and the developments in the Catholic Church in Germany, and she has been writing articles on religion and politics for U.S. and European publications and websites such as LifeSiteNews, OnePeterFive, The Wanderer, Rorate Caeli, Catholicism.org, Catholic Family News, Christian Order, Notizie Pro-Vita, Corrispondenza Romana, Katholisches.info, Der Dreizehnte, Zeit-Fragen, and Westfalen-Blatt.