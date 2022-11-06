A STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Great news for our Country, Freedom, and Democracy in that businessman Tom Barrack, who should have never been charged or tried, was just acquitted of all charges. Likewise, his associate, Matthew Grimes, was also acquitted of all charges. My great respect goes out to the jurors for their courage and understanding in coming to an absolutely correct decision. This could be the beginning of our breakaway from Communism, and other very deep and dark places where the United States should never be. Cuba, Venezuela, and even the old Soviet Union were looking more and more like that could be us in the not too distant future. The upcoming Election is very big, but these acquittals of two innocent men greatly set the Radical Left back—but now they should immediately release Great Patriots, Catherine Englebrecht and Gregg Phillips, from prison in Houston where they are being held for, essentially, finding millions of illegal, Election-changing ballots. True the Vote should be praised for the incredible job they did, not ridiculed by the Radical Left, with their leaders thrown into jail. Also, start treating the January 6th Protestors fairly. Let them all go now! Whether it’s a Raid on Mar-a-Lago, with the violation of Constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment, based on a fake Document investigation where every other President had no liability, or the other phony Hoaxes and Scams that have been going on for years, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, the Mueller Investigation where they found no Collusion, or more, we can’t let it happen. Congratulations on a Great Victory for our Nation!