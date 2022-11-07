HAS JORGE BERGOLIO NO SHAME???



Jorge Bergolio defends the indefensible, the appointment by him of a pro-abortion woman to the Pontifical Academy for Life!!! Has he no shame?

Simon Caldwell

November 7, 2022 at 2:22 pm

Pope Francis has defended the appointment of an atheist supporter of abortion to the Pontifical Academy for Life.

During an in-flight press conference on the return to Rome from Bahrain, the Holy Father said Prof Mariana Mazzucato would bring “a little more humanity” to the workings of an institution founded in 1994 to engage in the fields of biomedicine and law as they pertain to “the promotion and defence of life”.

The Pope said: “I have seen that in the Vatican, every time a woman comes in to do work in the Vatican things get better.”

He said: “And now, I put on the family council Mazzucato, who is a great economist from the United States, to give a little more humanity to this.”

Prof Mazzucato was among seven academics appointed by the Pope in mid-October to serve five-year terms with the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Her nomination was controversial because she is a public supporter of “reproductive rights”, who has tweeted and re-tweeted pro-abortion statements made after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 1973 Roe vs Wade judgment which made abortion up to birth in America a constitutional right, and returned abortion law to individual states.

Another recent appointee is Sheila Dinotshe Tlou, a former health minister in Botswana and a fervent advocate of contraception.

Last month another new member of the Academy, Robert Dell’Oro, a professor of moral theology at the Jesuit-run Loyola Marymount University in the United States, said that the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court was a violation of “personal liberty” that verged on “totalitarian”.

The Pontifical Academy for Life has defended Prof Mazzucato’s appointment on the grounds that members are chosen to contribute to “fruitful interdisciplinary, intercultural, and interreligious dialogue”.

Francis set his public defence of her appointment in the context of wider support for the involvement of women in the Vatican and for the promotion of women’s rights in general, especially in parts of the world where women face discrimination.

He said: “The fight for women’s rights is an ongoing fight because in some places women have equality with men but in other places they do not.”

Francis singled out the practice of female genital mutilation as particularly “criminal”, asking journalists: “How come, in the world today, we cannot stop the tragedy of infibulation to young girls?”

“Equality between men and women is still not universally found and there are these incidents where women are second class or less,” he added. “We have to keep fighting for that, because women are a gift.”

The Pope continued: “A society that is unable to put women in her [rightful] place does not move forward.”

