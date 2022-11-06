OF COURSE, WE WOULD NEVER EXPECT JORGE BERGOLIO TO COME TO THE DEFENSE OF CARDINAL ZEN!!!

022

COUNTERREVOLUTION: Pope Francis, Joe Biden Losing Control

Written by Michael J. Matt | Editor

New from Remnant TV… (YouTube Premiere with Michael Matt Sunday night at 7CST)

QUESTION: With 90-year-old Joseph Cardinal Zen on trial this week for defying the Chinese Communist Government, where’s the Vatican? Why is pope Francis not speaking out in Zen’s defense?

In this episode of The Remnant Underground, Michael takes a look at this question, as well as the ramifications of two recent developments:

1) Elon Musk takes control of Twitter and the revival of free speech is underway

2) New York Supreme Court rules that the jab does not stop the spread of Covid

Both of these developments come as a threat to the globalists, including Team Francis inside the Vatican, especially where Number 2 is concerned. If Tony Fauci needs to be help responsible for crimes against humanity, certainly so too should Pope Francis.

And now the woke pope’s alliance with Globalism and the radical Left is throwing the Catholic Church into civil war. In his bid to become chaplain of the New World Order, Francis has alienated powerful members of the hierarchy, including the former head of the Holy Office.

Let’s review: Archbishop Charles Chaput blasted any priest who would dare give communion to Joe Biden – a “Catholic” who, according to Chaput, is not in communion with the Catholic Church.

Cardinal Zen, who is now in prison, for standing up to Communist China — a government with which Francis has signed a secret deal — called the Vatican Secretary of State a “betrayer”.

Bishop Schneider didn’t pull any punches where the Vatican is concerned when he appeared in person on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

Cardinal Muller on EWTN accused Team Francis of engaging in a “hostile takeover of the Catholic Church.”

Archbishop Vigano, in a recent interview, levelled the Vatican’s sellout to Davos.

And there’re much more. Whether you’re Catholic or not, this is big! Pope Francis — who provided the moral authority for the global lockdown and climate change revolution — is facing massive pushback from within his own Church, which is why the Vatican Secretary of State said THIS to the top brass at EWTN in Rome last week.

Finally, the civil war is on. Which side are you on?

Plus! Introducing Flores Cardinal Crayola, Prefect of the Congregation for Whole Body Listening…

https://remnant-tv.com/videoEmbed/728/counterrevolution-pope-francis-joe-biden-losing-control?channelName=RemnantTV

Bishop Schneider Interview: https://remnant-tv.com/video/717/loyal-opposition-michael-matt-interviews-bishop-schneider?channelName=RemnantTV

Archbishop Viganò Interview: https://remnant-tv.com/video/726/michael-matt-interviews-archbishop-vigano-at-cic

Please support RTV: https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today

Listen to Michael Matt’s podcasts:

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1AdkCDFfR736CqcGw2Uvd0

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-michael-j-matt-show/id1563298989