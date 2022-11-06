POLITICS SOMETIME SMELL BAD, BUT ITS A NECESSARY PART OF LIFE IN OUR REPUBLIC

SEARCH

“The People’s Pundit”: “Don’t delude yourselves into pretending it isn’t #NeverTrump behind the push for Ron DeSantis to fracture the party… It most definitely is them to include McCarthy and McConnell”

November 06, 2022

Rich Baris “The People’s Pundit”

@Peoples_Pundit

Folks, I don’t really care for whom you vote. But don’t delude yourselves into pretending it isn’t #NeverTrump behind the push for Ron DeSantis to fracture the party in a primary if and when Trump obviously runs. It most definitely is them to include McCarthy and McConnell.

7:53 PM · Nov 5, 2022

Rich Baris “The People’s Pundit”

@Peoples_Pundit

You missed something. If they both run, then Joe Biden or his replacement are the president for 4 more years because that’s what D.C. hopes this accomplishes.

Mark Robinson Stan #BolducArmy

@MRobinsonStan

13h

If Ron DeSantis doesn’t run in 2024, Trump is the 2024 nominee and DeSantis is likely the 2028 nominee. If Ron DeSantis DOES run in 2024, Trump is still the 2024 nominee and someone else is the 2028 nominee. I don’t care what side you’re on, that’s the reality.

8:40 PM · Nov 5, 2022 ·Twitter for iPhone

Joan van walter neville • an hour ago • edited

Paul Ryan loves DeSantis, nuff said.

PDJT is separating the wheat from the chaff. He has suffered enough under the Uniparty for 7 years, his endorsement is what pushed DeSantis over the top, and RDS’s response to the Mar a Lago raid was to wait 5 days, offer some lame comment and start campaigning against President Trump!

I’m surprised PT waited this long to call this political patsy for the RINO’s out.

The Mar a Lago raid should have had DeSantis up in arms. And where was his response to the 2020 Steal and the J6 DC gulag? Crickets. This was his moment to show his support for the man who got him into office and the MAGA Americans now suffering under the Steal.

On top of that, DeSantis has aligned himself with Trump hating RINOs to the

tune of $ 200 milion and his ads are straight out of RINO playbook.[https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/president-trump-takes-major-jab-desantis-pa-rally-pundits-weigh/?ff_source=Email&ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=2022-11-05]

