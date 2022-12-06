THE CATHOLIC MONITOR

MORE BAD NEWS FOR THE UNITED STATES!!! UNDER PRESIDENT JOSEPH BIDEN IT IS ONE DISASTER FOR AMERICA AFTER ANOTHER!!! WE HAVE NOT RECOVERED FROM THE DISASTER OF AFGHANISTAN AN NOW WE ARE ABOUT TO WITNESS THE DISASTROUS FINAL DESTRUCION OF UKRAINE BY VLADAMIR PUTIN.

HOW MANY MORE DISASTERS FOR THE UNITED STATES CAN JOSEPH BIDEN INFLICT ON OUR NATION

Former Advisor to the Secretary of Defense says the Ukraine War will end soon with an Afghanistan-like humiliation for Biden and the United States

December 06, 2022

Macgregor appears to cite intel sources for his numbers and timetable—and I assume he really does have good sources. He says the offensive will happen “not sooner than 12/10 and not later than 12/19.” It will involve something like 540,000 troops with 1,500 tanks, thousands of other armored vehicles, huge numbers of helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, and bombers. These are numbers he says that have been confirmed by US intel.

– Mark Wauck [https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/doug-macgregors-timetable-and-scale?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=473679&post_id=89073832&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email]

Modern Diplomacy reports that “Douglas Macgregor, Col. (ret.), who was the former advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration” says that “the next phase of the Ukrainian War will not only destroy the Ukrainian state. It will also demolish the last vestiges of the postwar liberal order”:

The Biden administration repeatedly commits the unpardonable sin in a democratic society of refusing to tell the American people the truth: contrary to the Western media’s popular “Ukrainian victory” narrative, which blocks any information that contradicts it, Ukraine is not winning and will not win this war, notes in his new article Douglas Macgregor, Col. (ret.), who was the former advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration.

Months of heavy Ukrainian casualties, resulting from an endless series of pointless attacks against Russian defenses in Southern Ukraine, have dangerously weakened Ukrainian forces.

Predictably, NATO’s European members, which bear the brunt of the war’s impact on their societies and economies, are growing more disenchanted with Washington’s Ukrainian proxy war…

…Biden’s “take no prisoners” conduct of U.S. foreign policy means the outcome of the next phase of the Ukrainian War will not only destroy the Ukrainian state. It will also demolish the last vestiges of the postwar liberal order and produce a dramatic shift in power and influence across Europe, especially in Berlin, away from Washington to Moscow and, to a limited extent, to Beijing, writes Douglas Macgregor.[https://moderndiplomacy.eu/2022/12/05/douglas-macgregor-russia-will-establish-victory-on-its-own-terms/]

