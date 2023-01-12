SEARCH

If Francis Catholics think Vatican II defined dogma, here is Pope Benedict XVI’s answer to them

January 11, 2023

Edward Feser

@FeserEdward

Dawn says: “I trust the Church when it says the pope, even when not teaching infallibly, can’t teach error when teaching on faith & morals.” But the Church does not teach this and it is utter nonsense. “Not teaching infallibly” logically entails “could be teaching error.”

Quote Tweet

Dawn Eden Goldstein

@DawnofMercy

·

Aug 28

Replying to @DawnofMercy@FeserEdward and 5 others

…I see as following Lumen gentium 25 & the teaching of Vatican I on papal indefectibility (see @FastiggiR’s comments here: https://patheos.com/blogs/davearmstrong/2021/03/papal-indefectibility-dr-fastiggi-vs-fr-z.html…). In other words, I trust the Church when it says the pope, even when not teaching infallibly,… 3/x

1:14 PM · Aug 29, 2022 ·Twitter Web App

Roma Locuta Est (Steven O’Reilly)

Lumen Gentium Destroys Benepapism in Toto

If Francis thinks Vatican II defined dogma, here is Pope Benedict XVI’s answer to them:

The Testimony of (former) Pope Benedict XVI

(Former) Pope Benedict XVI, as Cardinal Ratzinger, also stated that Vatican II was not infallible:

[T]here is a mentality of narrow views that isolates Vatican II …. There are many accounts of it, which give the impression that from Vatican II onward, everything has been changed, and what preceded it has no value or, at best, has value only in the light of Vatican II. … The truth is that this particular Council defined no dogma at all, and deliberately chose to remain on a modest level, as a merely pastoral council; and yet many treat it as though it had made itself into a sort of superdogma which takes away the importance of all the rest. note [https://catholiccandle.neocities.org/faith/vatican-ii-is-not-infallible.html]