A study from the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology showed alarming trends in mortality for cardiac patients in the hospital setting. A review of mortality data showed that in-hospital mortality for cardiac patients increased by 62% during COVID-19. One of the most vulnerable times for patients is when they’re being moved between units in the hospital. Staff can’t easily monitor vitals during transport due to technology limits.

“Standard cardiac telemetry systems in hospitals don’t offer both mobility and uninterrupted monitoring,” says Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic, a Massachusetts-based digital health company. “Remote telemetry is designed to move with the patient with no loss of monitoring capability.”

The Solution

InfoBionic’s cloud based MoMe™ ARC (Advanced Remote Cardiology) Platform captures and delivers cardiac data as patients move between hospital units. The system is effective for low-acuity to higher-acuity patients and is compatible with existing blood pressure cuffs, oximeters, and scales.

Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic, can speak on the following:

What are the risks of severe cardiac episodes during intrahospital transport? The limits of standard hospital telemetry systems? How the MoMe™ ARC increases safety in patient transport?

To speak with Stuart Long, contact me via khelms@jotopr.com or call 727-777-4619

About InfoBionic

InfoBionic’s digital technology has transformed the efficiency and economics of cardiac remote patient monitoring. The company’s MoMe ARC platform vision is to remove the roadblocks hindering remote diagnosis and decision-making. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices, and mobile technology and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. Visit https://InfoBionic.com/

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4619

jotopr.com